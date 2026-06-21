Review: DESERTED at Redtwist Theatre

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The world premiere of Deserted is currently performing in Redtwist Theatre’s venue. First presented as a stage reading at Redtwists’s Twisted PlayFest 2024 – an annual workshop festival of new theatre works – the play had 18 months of development. As an original work, Deserted brings a unique presentation of climate change and LGBTQIA+ representation along with a grand opening for Twisted PlayFest 2026.

Jodie (Macaria Chaparro Martinez) and Emma (Hannah McCauley) are a young couple living in a not-so-distant future where the Earth has been ravaged by drought and resources are scarce for growing food. After receiving a generous grant, they move to Jodie’s grandmother’s farm in a deserted rural area with hopes of cultivating new plant life. But their efforts are challenged by relentless heat, a starving neighbor (Emma Mansfield), and an unhelpful bureaucratic agent (Shenise Danyel). As conditions worsen, can Jodie and Emma create a more hopeful future for themselves—and for the world?

The strengths of playwright Melanie Coffey’s script lie in its dark comedy and queer representation. Deserted balances quirky humor with genuine emotional depth, giving audiences moments of laughter alongside the weight of the action unfolding onstage. There are, however, some flaws in the script, including scientific inaccuracies, inconsistent value differences between city and country life within its dystopian world, and limited moments for characters that cause questions of their appearances in the story. Fortunately, the play’s strongest qualities are compelling enough to keep the audience engaged.

Scenic designer Eric Luchen’s work is impressive, creating the atmosphere of a farmhouse isolated in the middle of nowhere. Lighting designer Seojung Jang effectively captures the scorching desert environment, from the intense daytime heat to the coolness of night. Natalie Schoch’s costumes successfully convey both the harsh realities of desert living and the evolving relationship between Emma and Jodie.

The cast brings a strong blend of drama and comedy to this new play. Chaparro Martinez and McCauley serve as the heartbeat of Deserted, portraying an ambitious and affectionate young couple determined to build a new life together. Their chemistry feels authentic as they move from optimism in their efforts to nurture the plants, to growing tension as challenges creep into their home, and ultimately to reconciliation and redemption that strengthens their bond even further. As the couple’s new neighbor, Emma Mansfield presents a character who seems humorous in the first scene, then later becomes intense when hunger and desperation leads her to violence. As the city dwellers, Shenise Danyel (Cam) and Dontaye Albert (Hiker) bring several laughs in their limited scenes.

While Deserted occasionally struggles with world-building details and narrative consistency, its strengths ultimately outweigh its shortcomings. Melanie Coffey’s script offers a fresh blend of dark comedy, queer storytelling, and climate anxiety, brought to life by a committed cast and strong creative team. As a world premiere, the production demonstrates the promise of a new work still finding its footing while delivering an entertaining and emotionally resonant experience. Deserted is a worthy addition to Twisted PlayFest 2026 and an encouraging reminder of the importance of developing new voices for the stage.

Deserted performs until August 2nd at Redtwist Theatre. For more information about the company, visit the official website.

Photo Credit: Tom McGrath Photography

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