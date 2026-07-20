PRAYER CIRCLE, JULIUS CAESAR and More Set for Redtwist Theatre 2026 - 2027 Season

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Redtwist Theatre has revealed its 2026 - 2027 season, called the “State of Violence." The new season begins with Prayer Circle, September 17 - November 8, by Erik Gernand and directed by Executive Artistic Director Dusty Brown, followed in the new year by a production to be announced, January 28 - March 14, 2027 and the main stage season concludes with Julius Caesar, April 8 - May 30, 2027, by William Shakespeare. In addition to the three main stage productions, Redtwist will continue to offer its Twisted Tuesday New Play Readings, One-On-Wednesday series and the annual Twisted PlayFest. Early Bird Subscriptions are now on sale beginning at $140 at RedtwistTheatre.org.

The 2026 - 2027 Redtwist Theatre season includes:

Prayer Circle

September 17 - November 8

Written by Erik Gernand

Directed by Executive Artistic Director Dusty Brown

Previews: Thursday, Sept. 17 - Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Opening Night: Sunday, Sept. 20 at 3:30 p.m.

Performance Schedule: Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets: $50 (seniors and veterans: $35; students: $10 and Fridays are Pay-What-You-Can)

Single tickets go on sale Saturday, Aug. 15

As the world hurtles ever faster in the wrong direction, Addy discovers she may have the power to make it better. Joining with the members of a small town prayer circle, four people try to convince their pastor to pray with them… to kill the president. Erik Gernand, Redtwist's resident playwright, invites you to a darkly comedic debate - how far would you go to save your country?

SHOW TWO - TO BE ANNOUNCED

January 28 - March 14, 2027

Previews: Thursday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Opening Night: Sunday, Jan. 31 at 3:30 p.m.

Performance Schedule: Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets: $50 (seniors and veterans: $35; students: $10 and Fridays are Pay-What-You-Can)

Single tickets go on sale Saturday, Aug. 15

Redtwist Theatre will be announcing the second production at a later date.

Julius Caesar

April 8 - May 30, 2027

Written by William Shakespeare

Previews: Thursday, April 8 - Saturday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Opening Night: Sunday, April 11 at 3:30 p.m.

Performance Schedule: Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets: $50 (seniors and veterans: $35; students: $10 and Fridays are Pay-What-You-Can)

Single tickets go on sale Saturday, Aug. 15

“Friends, Romans, Countrymen…” Something's rotten in the republic. Most people know what happened on the Ides of March, but do they remember what came next? Join Redtwist in a riveting new take on Shakespeare's classic story of political violence and its consequences.

Twisted Tuesday New Play Readings

Tuesdays at 7 p.m.

On select Tuesdays, Redtwist welcomes audiences for a new play reading from a variety of Chicago-based playwrights. All readings are Pay-What-You-Can.

One-On-Wednesday

Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m.

For three years, each Wednesday, Redtwist invites unique solo performers to take over its space and bring their singular, edgy perspective to the black box in Edgewater. All performances are Pay-What-You-Can.

Twisted PlayFest

Summer 2027

Returning for its third season, Twisted PlayFest is a new play incubator that provides ongoing play readings and development for aspiring Chicago playwrights. The centerpiece of this initiative is the annual Twisted Play Festival. The festival features ten plays at various stages of development.

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