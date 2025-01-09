Over $1.58 million Awarded to Chicago Arts Orgs from Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation has awarded more than $1.58 million in grants to 59 of Chicago’s small arts organizations and arts advocacy organizations in 2024, including its end of year grant cycle. Twenty-one Chicago area arts organizations received multi-year grants of $30,000 or more last year.



The Chicago arts grantees are a portion of the nearly $6.2 million in funding provided to 127 organizations in the Chicago region and Lowcountry of South Carolina across GDDF’s three program areas in 2024: Artistic Vitality, Broadening Narratives, and Land Conservation. The Foundation makes grants twice a year in the summer and late fall.



In total, GDDF is currently funding more than 160 small arts organizations in the Chicago region through its multi-year general operating grants.



Among GDDF’s 2024 Chicago arts grantees are nonprofit advocacy organizations the League of Chicago Theatres and Lawyers for the Creative Arts, which were awarded grants of $75,000. Additional Chicago Artistic Vitality grantees include Chicago Jazz Philharmonic ($40,500), Jazz Institute of Chicago ($40,500), Natya Dance Theatre ($40,500), See Chicago Dance ($40,500), Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center ($40,500), Silk Road Rising ($40,500), Definition Theatre Company ($36,000), and Shattered Globe Theatre ($36,000). Arts organizations receiving grants of $30,000 include Asian Improv aRts Midwest, Chicago Dancemakers Forum, Ensemble Dal Niente, Kalapriya, Lucky Plush Productions, Mandala South Asian Performing Arts, Rivendell Theatre Ensemble, Steep Theatre Company, The Newberry Consort, and Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art.



A full list of GDDF’s 2024 Chicago Artistic Vitality grantees follows at the end of this release.



“It is more important than ever to champion the power of art, nurture our land, and share the stories that shape our self-understanding,” said Arnold Randall, executive director of the Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation. “Even as they are doing exciting and important work, many of the organizations we support are facing challenges and uncertainty. At GDDF, we value the deep, steady, and long-term relationships we build with our grantee partners. We remain committed to trust-based practices, our mission areas, and the values of equity and trust that guide our work. We are proud to support these organizations that are doing such important work in their fields and communities.”



More than 65% of GDDF’s 2024 grants were for multi-year general operating support, and 70% of the December grants provided general operating support. The Foundation also provides project, planning, technical assistance, and cash reserve funding. In addition to grantmaking, GDDF is committed to supporting its grantee partners in a variety of ways, including access to training and support for collaborations and convenings.



2024 Chicago Artistic Vitality grantees



$75,000 Lawyers for the Creative Arts

$75,000 League of Chicago Theatres

$53,250 Pullman Arts (Voice of the City fiscal sponsor)

$40,500 Chicago Jazz Philharmonic

$40,500 Jazz Institute of Chicago

$40,500 Natya Dance Theatre

$40,500 See Chicago Dance

$40,500 Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center

$40,500 Silk Road Rising

$36,000 Definition Theatre Company

$36,000 Shattered Globe Theatre

$30,000 Asian Improv aRts Midwest

$30,000 Chicago Dancemakers Forum

$30,000 Ensemble Dal Niente

$30,000 Kalapriya

$30,000 Lucky Plush Productions

$30,000 Mandala South Asian Performing Arts, Inc.

$30,000 Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

$30,000 Steep Theatre Company

$30,000 The Newberry Consort

$30,000 Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art

$27,500 Open Television (OTV)

$27,000 Access Contemporary Music

$27,000 Deeply Rooted Productions

$25,500 Aerial Dance Chicago

$25,500 D-Composed

$25,500 HotHouse

$25,500 Kokandy Productions

$25,500 Spudnik Press Cooperative

$25,500 Strawdog Theatre Company

$25,000 Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival

$25,000 High Concept Labs

$25,000 Red Clay Dance Company

$25,000 The Chicago Poetry Center

$22,500 Community Film Workshop of Chicago

$22,500 Lawndale Pop Up Spot

$22,500 MAKE Literary Productions

$22,500 MOMENTA

$22,500 Roots and Culture Contemporary Art Center

$22,500 The Artistic Home Acting Ensemble

$22,500 The Mural Movement

$22,500 The Seldoms

$22,500 The South Side Jazz Coalition

$22,500 Union Street Gallery

$22,500 Woman Made Gallery

$18,000 Comfort Station

$18,000 First Floor Theater

$18,000 Synapse Arts

$18,000 TUTA: The Utopian Theatre Asylum

$15,000 Chicago Reader

$13,500 Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art

$13,500 Lubeznik Center for the Arts

$12,000 Beyond This Point

$12,000 Diasporal Rhythms

$12,000 Midsommer Flight

$10,000 Water Street Studios

$8,500 St. Charles Singers

$7,500 Homeroom

$6,000 Orion Chamber Ensemble



