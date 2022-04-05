Out of Space Fest Returns to Evanston in August and September

Out of Space returns for its fifth season of big-name musical acts on the shores of Lake Michigan. Connecting music fans from Evanston, Chicago, and beyond with a bespoke concert experience that creates one-of-a-kind environments and features the best of local cuisine, inspired beverage offerings, custom art installations, and more. Out of Space will be staged August 4-7 at Canal Shores and Sept 1-4 at Temperance Brew Co. in Evanston. Out of Space is announcing the September schedule today, featuring Houndmouth with Ric Wilson, Car Seat Headrest with La Luz, Neko Case with Courtney Marie Andrews, and Steel Pulse with KRS One. Neko Case finally makes her Out of Space debut in 2022 after a cancelation last summer.

Out of Space is the outdoor offshoot of the Evanston downtown jewelbox venue, SPACE. Pre-sale tickets for the September arm of the festival go live Wednesday, April 6th, they are available to previous ticket holders, SPACE email subscribers and WXRT email subscribers. The public on-sale ticket date is Friday, April 8th, visit outofspaceconcerts.com for more information.

Temperance Brew Co is Evanston's first and oldest brewery, serving award-winning beer and investing in the community to create a unique space for drinks and special events.

After punishing economic damage from the pandemic, Evanston is on the road to recovery, and Out of Space/SPACE organizers are committing to contributing to the effort, encouraging traffic back to the city by bringing in artists whose audiences won't fit into their venue. SPACE/Out of Space is part of 16" on Center, a restaurant/music venue collective that includes Thalia Hall, Empty Bottle, Duseks, Longman and Eagle and others. The collective recently announced The Salt Shed, Chicago's new performance and community space, is set to open at the historic Morton Salt complex. The complex will feature an outdoor space opening this summer, and a massive, state of the art indoor venue opening in 2023.

Sept 1 Houndmouth w/ Ric Wilson

Sept 2 Car Seat Headrest w/ La Luz

Sept 3 Neko Case w/ Courtney Marie Andrews

Sept 4 Steel Pulse and KRS One (Co-bill, Steel Pulse Closing)

Out of Space Presale: Wednesday, April 6, at 10am CT a??Public On Sale: Friday, April 8, at 10am CT. For more information or media passes, contact Heather West, westernpublicity@gmail.com.

