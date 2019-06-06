Otherworld Theatre Opens Sci-Fi Themed ESCAPE ROOM, June 6th

Otherworld Theatre, Chicago's premier Science Fiction and Fantasy theatre, announces it's newest immersive theatrical experience Escape Otherworld. This theatrical escape room uses elements of live action role play to immerse players in the U.S.S. Prosperity. Tickets and scheduling are now on sale at www.OtherworldTheatre.org

Designed and created by Sam Kyker, the room features Otherworld Theatre Ensemble members Katy Crow, Gaby Fernandez, Sara Robinson and guest artist Dylan Crow. By diving into the ships archives, players must discover the secret to eradicating the plague that has infected the crew of the Prosperity before it makes its descent to Earth's surface. In connection to Otherworld's sister company, Moonrise Games, players are assigned a character upon entering the game making the escape room a totally immersive LARP experience. At $15 per player, or $105 to book a private room, this Escape Room is accessible and affordable, on top of being immersive and technically impressive.

All Performances take place in Otherworld's larger theatre space, nicknamed, "The Bradbury," 3914 N Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60613; The Escape Room will only operate from June 14th to June 30th, reservations can be made at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/escape-otherworld-tickets-63036333370 (Street Parking available; CTA Accessible by Sheridan Red Line / 22 Clark).

Otherworld Theatre is a two-stage facility with a mainstage which boasts a flexible performance and seating area in its larger The Bradbury space, The Alchemist's Lab blackbox space, bar, and lobby located a few blocks north of Wrigley Field. Tickets to all shows are available at www.OtherworldTheatre.org





