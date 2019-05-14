Otherworld Theatre Announces Casting For TASTE OF MAN-FLESH: A FELLOWSHIP OF THE RING PARODY

Otherworld Theatre, Chicago's premier Science Fiction and Fantasy theatre, announced casting for Taste of Man-Flesh: A Fellowship of the Ring Parody, adapted by Mary-Kate Arnold, Michael Jay Bullaro and Kai Young and directed by Michael Jay Bullaro, running August 15, 2019 - August 24, 2019. The six performance limited run will take place at 3914 N Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60613 in the Bradbury space within Otherworld Theatre. Pay-What-You-Can tickets to all performances will be available soon at www.OtherworldTheatre.org

The cast features Otherworld Theatre company members Mary-Kate Arnold (Arwen/Galadriel), Jacob Bates (Saruman/Elrond), Michael Jay Bullaro (Gandalf), Gaby Fernandez (Frodo), Grace Gimpel (Merry/Pippin), Elizabeth MacDougald(Legolas), Nathan Randall Miller (Gimli/Gollum), Nathan Pease (Bilbo), and Kai Young (Aragorn) with guest artists James Martineau (Boromir) and Sarah Jean Tilford (Sam).

From the team that brought you I Have the High Ground: A Revenge of the Sith Parody comes Taste of Man Flesh: A Fellowship of the Rings Parody. The fate of Middle Earth is placed in the tiny, hairy hands of a young Hobbit named Frodo Baggins after he inherits the One Ring to rule them all. Join Frodo and the entire Fellowship on a bizarre, epic journey to bring the One Ring back to the fires of Mount Doom. Will he get there by the end of the show? Probably not. But will there be plenty of adventures, meme-worthy moments and battles along the way? You know it, baby! Otherworld Theatre Company specializes in nerd parody, bringing along both hearty laughs and a genuine celebration for the fandom.

All Performances take place in Otherworld's larger theatre space, nicknamed, "The Bradbury," 3914 N Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60613, August 15, 2019 - August 24, 2019; Thu - Sat at 7:30pm (Street Parking available; CTA Accessible by Sheridan Red Line / 22 Clark).

Otherworld Theatre is a two-stage facility with a mainstage which boasts a flexible performance and seating area in its larger The Bradbury space, The Alchemist's Lab blackbox space, bar, and lobby located a few blocks north of Wrigley Field. Tickets to all shows are available at www.OtherworldTheatre.org





