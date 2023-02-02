Otherworld Theatre Adds New Shows To 10th Anniversary Season

Otherworld Theatre Company, the premier science fiction and fantasy production company in North America, today announced new additions and confirmed dates for the first half of their 2023 season, throughout which the theatre celebrates its tenth anniversary year.

Joining the slate is LOST REALMS: IMPROVISED MUSICALS FROM BEYOND, Keenan Camp's new weekly improvised musical series running every Friday at 10 p.m. beginning March 3, 2023. Each week, LOST REALMS visits a different genre of sci-fi and fantasy, transforming audience suggestions into an entirely original full-length musical featuring live music from in-house band OtherBand.

Previously announced highlights include the Chicago premiere of PUFFS (June 15 - July 23), Matt Cox's unauthorized tale about a certain school of magic from the perspective of the Puffs, the otherwise overlooked students; 20,000 LEAGUES, A FEMINIST ADAPTATION (April 1 - May 15), Bella Poynton's adaptation of the Jules Verne classic, featuring a female Captain Nemo and Nautilus crew; and THE TRADE FEDERATION: OR, LET'S EXPLORE GLOBALIZATION THROUGH THE STAR WARS PREQUELS, weaponizing one of the most successful film franchises of all time to use the grand narratives of late capitalism against capitalism itself, running April 28 - May 14 from Andy Boyd.

Otherworld's signature weekend-long, fully immersive live action role-playing (LARP) events see a return to magic school with ALBION SCHOOL OF SORCERY: OSTARA (March 16 - 19) in Racine, Wisconsin; and a journey to the high fantasy kingdom of Amelor in CHRONICLES OF THE REALM: LIAISONS & LEGIONS OF NEW LYSTAR featuring political intrigue, a royal ball, and an epic battle in Monticello, Illinois July 21 - 23.

Ongoing comedy and late-night shows include PORTAL-PROV!, Otherworld Theatre's weekly improv show dedicated to a new fandom every Sunday at 7 p.m.; STARSHIP EDSEL, an improvised Star Trek satire; and OTHERWORLD(LY) KARAOKE, a monthly nerdy sing-a-long featuring rotating special guests and performances. Returning in February for a second season is THE NERD THERAPY PODCAST with hosts Eric Koll and Natalie Jeung, exploring mental health topics through the lens of genre stories, with new episodes releasing the fourth Friday of every month.

Show Details and Synopses:

LOST REALMS: IMPROVISED MUSICALS FROM BEYOND

Created by: Keenan Camp

Ongoing: Fridays at 10 p.m. beginning March 3, 2023

Join LOST REALMS: IMPROVISED MUSICALS FROM BEYOND for a brand-new musical adventure. From spaceships to castles to dystopian deserts, LOST REALMS tackles a different sci-fi and fantasy genre each week, transforming audience suggestions into an entirely original musical packed with high drama, paranormal spectacle, and epic melodies - entirely made up on the spot and accompanied by live music from OtherBand!

Tickets: $20, with some pay-what-you-can available

ALBION SCHOOL OF SORCERY: OSTARA

One Weekend Only, March 16 - 19, 2023

A year ago, students unknowingly participated in a ritual that summoned the Primordial Beasts and became hosts to the most ancient of magics. Now divided in their vision for the future they wish to pursue, the students must unite to fight a common, and powerful, enemy. Players will journey to DeKoven Center in Wisconsin for a weekend-long immersive Live Action Role Playing game, where they will attend the Albion School of Sorcery, learning how to wield their magic powers and participating in quests to gain the skills and camaraderie that will be key to the fight ahead. More information can be found at the LARP's website at www.AlbionSchoolofSorcery.com.

Tickets: $800, incl. room and meals

20,000 LEAGUES, A FEMINIST ADAPTATION

Written By: Bella Poynton, adapted from Jules Verne's 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA

Running April 1 - May 15, 2023

A feminist adaptation of Jules Verne's classic novel, with a female Nemo and a brand new exciting cast of strong female Nautilus crew members. When Professor Pierre Aronnax, his assistant Victoria Conseil, and the great harpooner Netti Lande are invited on a dangerous journey to find a mysterious sea creature that seems to be sinking warships, the trio find themselves not only stranded at sea, but at the mercy of the mesmerizing captain Nemo and her ship of fierce female sailors.

Tickets: $25, with some pay-what-you-can available

THE TRADE FEDERATION, or, Let's Explore Globalization Through the STAR WARS Prequels

Written By: Andy Boyd

Running April 28 - May 14, 2023

A young experimental playwright named Andy Boyd pitches George Lucas his screenplay for a new Star Wars film. The concept: a prequel to the prequels that fleshes out the economic and social implications of the mysterious intergalactic organization known as The Trade Federation. Replacing the veiled references to colonialism in the original films, Andy's script is a full-on allegory where The Trade Federation is The International Monetary Fund, the Gungans are the Zapatistas, and the Jedi are an international community reluctant to push for any real structural change - the UN, basically. Lucas thinks the movie sounds really boring and unceremoniously kicks Andy out of his office. Then things get really weird.

Tickets: $20, with some pay-what-you-can available

PUFFS, or, SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC

Written By: Matt Cox

Running June 15 - July 23, 2023

For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs who just happened to be there too. A tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world.

Tickets: $25

CHRONICLES OF THE REALM: LIAISONS & LEGIONS OF NEW LYSTAR

One Weekend Only, July 21 - 23, 2023

The forces of Amelor are preparing to defend its shores against the encroaching armies of Ingvohl in this follow-up to Otherworld and Moonrise Games' CHRONICLES OF THE REALM live action role playing fantasy (LARP) game. Players travel to Amelor for a two-night, three-day all-inclusive adventure full of high fantasy, exquisite costumes, political intrigue, a royal ball, and the ultimate battle, held at the Allerton Park and Retreats in Monticello, Illinois. More information is available at the LARP's website at www.ChroniclesoftheRealm.com.

Tickets: $825 incl. room and meals, payment plans available

PORTAL-PROV!

Created by: Bryce Read

Ongoing; Sundays at 7 p.m.

Each week, PORTAL-PROV! Transports audiences to a different genre-informed world of comedy, from "Star Trek" to "Pokémon", "The Terminator" to the works of Jane Austen. The show is improvised on the spot by our performers along with input from the nerdiest, geekiest, most fun audiences in Chicago.

Tickets: $15, with some pay-what-you-can available

OTHERWORLD(LY) KARAOKE

Ongoing: 3rd Fridays at 9 p.m.

Ever want to sing the "Firefly" opening credits song at the top of your lungs? The theme song to "Sailor Moon" and "Pokémon"? What about belting a classic from the 70s? Otherworld Theatre says: "Yes, and!" to karaoke, adding some of your favorite nostalgic hits highlighted with cosplay and entertainment.

Tickets: Free

STARSHIP EDSEL

Created by: Brandon Brylawski

Directed by: Jack Bronis

Ongoing; Saturdays at 10 p.m.

In this weekly farce, the Federation starship Edsel, largely regarded as a failure in ship design, is considered a dumping ground for crew members who were too disruptive or incompetent for front-line service but couldn't be discharged. With its malfunctioning technology and semi functional crew, the Edsel now remains parked above the vacation planet Atlantis where it hosts vapid and overbearing VIPs and forever doomed to boldly give tours of an authentic Federation starship.

Tickets: $20, with some pay-what-you-can available

THE NERD THERAPY PODCAST

Hosted by: Eric Koll and Natalie Jeung

New episodes the fourth Friday of the month; available wherever you get your podcasts

A monthly series exploring mental health themes through the lens of popular science fiction and fantasy stories, and hosted by licensed clinical social worker Eric Koll and licensed professional counselor Natalie Jeung.

Otherworld Theatre Company (3914 N. Clark St.) was founded in 2012 to bring a theatrical experience to the science fiction and fantasy genre. The Company's work celebrates the depth of human imagination by engaging spectators in high quality storytelling. Otherworld Theatre Company stages original works in its pay-what-you-can Chicago, Illinois venue, presents virtual programming online, and produces immersive Live-Action Role Playing events through its partner company, Moonrise Games. For more information: www.otherworldtheatre.org