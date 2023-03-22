Orion's 30th Season Concludes With SCHUBERTIAD

To conclude its 30th anniversary season, The Orion Ensemble expands its instrumental lineup and welcomes five exceptional guest musicians for a "Schubertiad," celebrating the work of Franz Schubert (1797-1828). Performances take place at three venues: New England Congregational Church in Aurora (May 14), PianoForte Studios in Chicago (May 17) and Nichols Concert Hall in Evanston (May 21). The Chicago and Evanston performances also will be available via livestream.

The program includes Schubert's Octet in F Major for two violins, viola, cello, bass, clarinet, bassoon and French horn. This work, originally commissioned by Austrian philanthropist and amateur clarinetist Ferdinand Troyer, is in six movements and features elegance, luminous expression and profound originality. The first movement brims with lyrical energy, while the second features lilting strings and a clarinet theme akin to Mozart. The third movement brings unbridled, rustic joy. The fourth movement is a charming set of variations, the fifth an elegant and sweetly lyrical minuet, and the finale a grand symphonic venture in miniature.

Joining Orion musicians Florentina Ramniceanu (violin), Judy Stone (cello) and Kathryne Pirtle (clarinet) for the Octet are Mathias Tacke (violin), previously second violinist of the Vermeer Quartet; frequent Orion guest artist and chamber musician Stephen Boe (viola); Robert Kassinger (bass) of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra; Andrei Muravev (bassoon) of the Chicago Sinfonietta; and Gregory Flint (horn), principal with the Elgin Symphony Orchestra. (Bios available upon request.)

The program also features Orion pianist Diana Schmück performing several Schubert songs, or lieder, transcribed by Franz Liszt. Composing more than 500 songs, Schubert expanded the horizons of this intimate vocal artistry, increasing the piano's role from accompanist to equal partner with the vocalist and evoking imagery through harmonies, counter themes and colorful rhythms to bring the art song to new heights of expression. Liszt's magnificent piano transcriptions bring to Schubert's delicate songs the immense virtuosity Liszt is known for, taking Schubert's intoxicating vocal creations to the realms of keyboard brilliance.

The livestreams from Chicago and Evanston will be available free (donations are welcome at orionensemble.org/donate) on Orion's YouTube channel, which will also host a recording of the performance for a limited time.