Orion Opens Season With Mozart, Fauré, Mangani

Opening its 29th season, The Orion Ensemble welcomes guest violist Stephen Boe for performances featuring works by Mozart, Fauré and Mangani at three venues: New England Congregational Church in Aurora (Oct. 3), PianoForte Studios in Chicago (Oct. 6) and a new venue, Lake Street Church in Evanston (Oct. 10). The Chicago and Evanston performances also will be available via livestream.

In the year 1788, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart completed his last two symphonies and his last three keyboard chamber music works, including the Trio in C Major for Violin, Cello and Piano, K. 548, which Orion performs on this program. Musicologist Alfred Einstein referred to the Trio as "classic in its mastery." The work displays Mozart's consummate artistry in handling a genre that began as a keyboard sonata accompanied by violin and cello and became, in his hand, so mature and balanced that it flows in elegant simplicity as a lively conversation between the three instruments.

Regarding Fauré's Quartet in C Minor for Violin, Viola, Cello and Piano, Op. 15, another work on Orion's October concert program, Roger Ducasse wrote, "Everything here seems astonishingly simple and clear with a precise sense of balance and above all that spiritual perfection of rhythm and proportion. ...For Gabriel Fauré the feelings of the heart come before the work of the mind." This quartet is an example of the childlike character, the plainchant influences, the charm and reason, the serene grandeur and the humanity of Fauré's music.

The program also includes Orion's performance of Italian composer and conductor Michele Mangani's Sonata for Clarinet and Piano (2016). A clarinetist himself, Mangani has written extensively for the clarinet, bringing out the instrument's lyricism, virtuosity and rich palette of tonal colors.

Per the state of Illinois's requirements, all audience members will be required to wear masks at all three venues. Audience members may email info@orionensemble.org or visit orionensemble.org for any updates to these requirements closer to the performances.

The livestreams from Chicago and Evanston will be available on Orion's YouTube channel, which will also host a recording of the performance for a limited time.