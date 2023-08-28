OSCAR NIGHT, Presented By The Beautiful City Project, Will Raise Funds at The Athenaeum Center

The Beautiful City Project has announced the cast of OSCAR NIGHT, an evening featuring songs that won the Academy Award for "Best Song", with proceeds going to fund The Beautiful City Project in their once-a-year, large-scale fundraiser.

To be held at the beautiful Athenaeum Center in Chicago, the cast features Co-Hosts Devin DeSantis (Paramount's Next to Normal) & Stephen Schellhardt (Paramount's Into the Woods), and a stellar lineup that includes Curtis Bannister (Mercury's Big River), Heidi Kettenring (Marriott's Hello Dolly), Lydia Burke (Drury Lane's Elf), Jonah Winston (Marriott's Big Fish), Jennie Sophia (Goodman's Brigadoon), Adrian Aguilar (Drury Lane's Holiday Inn), Allison Sill (Marriott's Big Fish), Matthew Hunter (Theo Ubique's Godspell), Nick Druzbanski (Paramount's School of Rock), Carisa Gonzalez (Paramount's The Sound of Music). Robin da Silva (Black Ensemble Theatre's Mahalia Jackson: Moving Thru the Light), Will Skrip (Drury Lane's An American In Paris), Monica West (Goodman's The Music Man), Andrew Mueller (Porchlight's Ernest Shackleton Loves Me), Genevieve Thiers (Porchlight's Chicago Sings Sondheim), Taylor Di Tola (Paramount's Rock of Ages), Alix Rhode (Porchlight's New Faces Sing 1951), Gabriel Mudd (Lyric Opera's Jesus Christ Superstar), Cecilia Iole (Paramount's Sweeney Todd), Dan Gold (Marriott's Damn Yankees), Justine Cameron (Paramount's Newsies), Daniel de Cranie-Pierre (TBCP's The Gospel Truth), Caroline Lyell (Porchlight's New Faces Sing 1951), Jonah Cochin (Porchlight's The Apple Tree), Luke Halpern (Children of Eden in Concert), Henry Lombardo (Goodman's A Christmas Carol), and more.

The orchestra for the evening features Danny Kapinos on Piano, Kelan M. Smith on Guitars, Justin Kono on Drums/Percussion, Greg Strauss on Trumpet, Cara Strauss & Lara Regan on Reeds, Hillary Bayley & Katie Cousins on Violin, Sara Morrow on Viola, and Lewis Rawlinson on Cello.

OSCAR NIGHT is Curated, Directed and Music Directed by Founder & Artistic Director David Fiorello (Jeff Award-winning Music Director for Blues in the Night starring Tony-nominee Felicia P. Fields, the John Doyle production of Sweeney Todd's National Tour, and Porchlight's Gypsy starring E. Faye Butler.)

Producers for the evening include Luke Nowakowski, Abbey Loria and Teagan Early, along with Hershey Suri, Stephanie C. Clerge, Bella Blackshaw and Kylie Fox.

The show will also feature a silent auction, featuring numerous special packages that patrons can bid on. There will also be a special performance previewing The Beautiful City Project's first musical-in-concert, happening on October 30th at the Den Theatre in Chicago.

Patrons are encouraged to dress in their awards-show-best.

THE BEAUTIFUL CITY PROJECT

is committed to using musical theatre as a tool to give back to the Chicago community, intent on building a promising tomorrow for a beautiful city. Cabaret performances highlight a different organization every month, while the mainstage programming of musicals in concert take a community issue head-on, raising awareness and funds to be given directly to an organization in need, making an immediate impact. A city-wide campaign of beautification and positivity will be the hallmark of a project intent on taking real action in our beautiful city.

Previous productions include:

90s SUMMER BLOCK PARTY

BUT IT'S A SCHOOL NIGHT (College Edition)

THE GOSPEL TRUTH (Black History Month Edition)

A NOT-SO-SILENT NIGHT (Holiday Party)

BALL NIGHT (featuring Cubs Anthem Singer John Vincent)

SUMMER ART PROJECT (hosted by Paul-Jordan Jansen)

DISNEY DEEP DIVE (College Edition)

BROADWAY BLUEGRASS

SONDHEIM LOVE-FEST

THE TOP 100 PROJECT

PROJECT MISTLETOE

BROADWAY DATE NIGHT

and the full-length feature film INTERSECT.

Tickets to OSCAR NIGHT are $25, with a limited number of VIP tickets available for $75 that include a variety of goodies and premium seating. Tickets are available beginning September 4th, and can be purchased here: