ONU Theatre to Present SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

ONU Theatre, who recently won 9 Chicago BroadwayWorld Awards and was nominated for a Dove Award for their musical STILL, along with Olivet's School of Music will bring to life Singin' in the Rain! This weekend, this technical and tap dance-heavy musical will showcase the program's strengths. A unique take on the production, the concept of their show will also feature the multimedia communication department.

Singin' in the Rain takes place in the 1920's when talkies took over the silent film industry leaving those who refused to change in the past.

"At the heart of this classic show - it's all about overcoming the tension of change. Rain gets in the way. We complain. It pours down on our lives and things aren't as clear. But the good that rain brings, the clarity, our living... makes the rainy season worth it" Ashley Sarver, the director of the show and the head of ONU Theatre said. "And that is what we hope we can bring to this community, a reminder of the joy we can still have in the craziness of the 2020's."

Joy is certainly an aspect of this show with the amount of dancing involved. The choreographer, Kelsie Davis, not only paid tribute to the iconic dances, but also brought the program to a new level with her expertise and ability to teach and shape narrative through choreography.

Typically, musicals are built with acting, dancing and singing. This musical adds two more elements: film and "theatre magic." ONU Theatre is housed in the communication department at Olivet. Because of this, they are leaning into their strengths of multimedia storytelling.

"We are always so thrilled to work with Dr. Woodruff in the School of Music and the orchestra, and for this show, we get to do that as well as work with the Communication department for the technical aspects of the show," Sarver said.

Abriella Caravette, the graduate assistant for ONU Theatre, serves as the technical director and the director of photography for this production.

"The technical side of this show is unique because not only do we get to perform stage magic throughout the show, but we were also able to get creative with making stylistic films. It's not often that you are able to create a movie that can be excessively dramatic, so it was a lot of fun putting them together. I think audiences are really going to enjoy this merge of film and theatre" Caravette said.

ONU Theatre recently started a New Works Program encouraging and empowering students to create storytelling experiences. This program was launched with ONU Theatre's musical Still, which was nominated for a Dove Award, the highest award in the Christian music industry, against Natalie Grant, For King and Country, Hillsong UNITED, and Brandon Lake.

"The industry recognition for ONU Theatre's first original musical was exciting and humbling. It took a strong team to pull off what we did and I'm thrilled we get to keep creating more shows together, especially ones like Singin' in the Rain," Sarver said. "In the show, the characters realize they can't go on with the show because of the changing world around them, so they decide to make a musical and adapt to the times. I chuckle when we get to that part of the show, because that's what we had to do last year!"

The creative team of Singin' in the Rain includes the same people who brought to life Still. Kelsie Davis as choreographer, Dr. Woodruff as music director, Ashley Sarver as director, Abriella Caravette as technical director and Matt Steinacker as lighting designer have shaped a production that will truly have you laughing hysterically, gasping at the theatre magic and reminding you there is hope and joy in the midst of stormy seasons.

ONU Theatre won 9 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

Best Choreography of a Play or Musical: Kelsie Davis for STILL

Best Costume Design of a Play or Musical: Helen Berdebes for STILL

Best Direction of a Stream: Ashley Elizabeth Sarver for STILL

Best Editing of a Stream: Joe Mantarian for STILL

Best Lighting Design of a play or musical: Matt Steinacker for STILL

Best performer in a streaming musical: Marisa Constantino for STILL

Best Scenic Design of a play or musical: Jackson Thornhill for STILL

Best Sound Design of a Play or Musical: Matt Steinacker for STILL

Performance Details:

Where?

Olivet Nazarene University

Kresge Auditorium in Larsen Fine Arts Center

1 University Ave. Bourbonnais Ill. 60914

When? February 24 at 7pm, February 25 at 7pm and February 26 at 2pm and 7pm

Tickets: olivet.edu/tickets