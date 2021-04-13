Northlight Theatre Announces Outdoor Summer Events

Northlight Theatre announces plans for outdoor musical events this summer, including Felicia P. Fields and E. Faye Butler in Lettin' the Good Times Roll with Fe and Faye! on July 9 and 10, 2021 at the NorthShore Center for the Performing Arts.

The Summer Nights with Northlight benefit cabaret series will be held at Evanston restaurants and include performances by Alexis J. Roston, Kelvin Roston, Jr., Linda Solotaire, and Heidi Kettenring.

Lettin' the Good Times Roll

with Fe and Faye!

Starring Felicia P. Fields and E. Faye Butler

July 9 and 10 at 7:30pm

Tickets, $35-$45, now available

Box office: https://northlight.org/events/lettin-the-good-times-roll/ or 847-673-6300

Lettin' the Good Times Roll with Fe and Faye! is part of the Out Back Summer Sessions concert series presented by the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie.

Dynamic stage divas Felicia P. Fields and E. Faye Butler star in a cabaret concert of jazz, blues, gospel, and show tunes. These two powerhouse performers, supported by a stellar band, will have you rocking, reeling, laughing, and shouting your troubles away.

The performance will be in the 31,000 sq-ft back parking lot of the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts. General admission ticket reservations are sold to groups of persons in the same accepted health safety bubble. Like a restaurant, upon arrival, groups are escorted to designated spots. Each group seating location is based on date of purchase and at the full discretion of management. If you would like to be seated nearby another attending group, contact the Box Office at (847) 673-6300.

Patrons should bring their own chairs and blankets. The Out Back Summer Sessions are not drive-in style concerts. A concessions area with pre-packaged food, soft drinks, beer and wine will be available, and patrons may bring their own food and drink, but outside alcohol is prohibited. Restrooms located inside the North Shore Center will be available.

Face coverings and social distancing measures will be required. The North Shore Center has taken enhanced health safety and cleaning measures to protect artists and patrons, and to reduce risk of virus transmission. For full health and safety measures, visit NorthShoreCenter.org/SummerSessions.

Felicia P. Fields earned a Tony Award nomination for her portrayal of Sofia in The Color Purple on Broadway and a 2006 Theatre World Award, two Broadway.com awards, an NAACP nomination and the award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance in Sophisticated Ladies. Other theatre credits include productions at Northlight Theatre (It Ain't Nothin' But the Blues, Low Down Dirty Blues), Writers Theatre, Marriott Theatre, Court Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Drury Lane Oakbrook Terrace, Theatre at the Center, Milwaukee Rep, The Broadway Playhouse and The Goodman Theatre. She has performed throughout the country in the musical Low Down Dirty Blues. Television/film credits include Slice with Chance the Rapper, Save the Last Dance, Who Gets the Dog, Chicago PD, Chicago Fire, Bad Judge (NBC), Sense 8 (Netflix), Early Edition (CBS), The Knights of Prosperity (ABC) and many commercials/voice-overs to date. She is the recipient of a Clarence Dewitt Award, many Joseph Jefferson nominations, and won the Jeff award for her performances in Sophisticated Ladies.

E. Faye Butler is an accomplished and decorated theater actress and singer who is proud to call Chicago her home. She has performed around the globe to international acclaim. National tours include Mamma Mia!, Dinah Was, Ain't Misbehavin, and Nunsense. Theatre appearances in Chicago include productions at Northlight (Ella, Dinah Was, Black Pearl Sings!), Goodman, Drury Lane, Court, Marriott, Steppenwolf, Victory Gardens, and more. Her many awards include 7 Joseph Jefferson Awards, A 2016 Guy Adkins Award Excellence in Advancement of Music Theatre, A 2016 Rosetta Le Noire Award, 2 Helen Hayes Awards, a Barrymore Award, 4 Black Theatre Alliance Awards, an Excellence in the Arts Award, an Ovation Award, a RAMI Award, After Dark Award, Kathryne V. Lampkey Award, Black Excellence Award and the 2011 Sarah Siddons Award. In 2012, she was inducted into the National Museum of Women in the Arts. She is also a recipient of the Lunt-Fontaine Fellowship. She has her own CD called "Circle of Firsts" and performs her own cabaret concerts and theaters across the country and internationally. E. Faye is a member of Northlight's Board of Trustees.

Summer Nights with Northlight

Each event takes place at the outdoor area of a different restaurant, showcasing selections from their menu along with a dynamic featured performance.

Alexis J. Roston and Kelvin Roston, Jr.

Thursday, June 10 at 6:00pm

Good to Go Jamaican

711 W Howard St, Evanston

Linda Solotaire

Tuesday, July 27 at 6:00pm

Sketchbook Brewing Company

4901 Main St, Skokie

Heidi Kettenring

Tuesday, August 24 at 6:00pm

Peckish Pig

623 W Howard, Evanston

Tickets for each Summer Nights with Northlight event are $60 and will be available soon at https://northlight.org/events/summer-nights/. Ticket price includes light dinner and select drinks. Additional drinks/cocktails are available for purchase.

The Summer Nights concerts are benefit events that will include information about Northlight's ongoing education and community engagement programs..