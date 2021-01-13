Northlight Presents A Reading Of SUCH SMALL HANDS

Northlight Theatre, under the direction of Artistic Director BJ Jones and Executive Director Timothy J. Evans, presents an Interplay reading of Such Small Hands, written by Adam Szymkowicz and directed by BJ Jones. The reading features Tony Award winner and Steppenwolf ensemble member Rondi Reed and Steppenwolf ensemble member Francis Guinan. The virtual reading of Such Small Hands will be presented via livestream on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 6:30pm Central.

Catch a glimpse of this new drama while still in the development process. The 70-minute reading premiere of Such Small Hands will be followed by a live Q&A with the director and playwright. A recording will be available for 96 hours following the premiere. This event is FREE with a suggested donation, but registration is required to receive a viewing link. To sign-up, or for additional details, please visit northlight.org/events/interplay-suchsmallhands.

BJ Jones comments, "I'm so happy to bring our frequent colleagues Rondi Reed and Fran Guinan back to Northlight Theatre's Interplay program, reading Adam Szymkowicz's touching piece Such Small Hands. Adam deals with the subject of loss and love with such maturity and sensitivity and Rondi and Fran bring the characters to life with their characteristic truth and wisdom. It is a privilege to work with them again."

This benefit reading is a part of Northlight's Interplay New Play Development program, providing customized support for new work in the critical stages of early play development. Such Small Hands is produced in association with Kane Repertory Theatre.

The artistic and production team includes Adam Szymkowicz (Playwright), BJ Jones (Director), Sophia Danielle-Grenier (Zoom Coordinator), and Leean Kim Torske (Discussion Moderator). The stage directions will be read by Ellen Campbell.

Support for new play development and this reading, available at no cost to general and student audiences, comes from The Ralla Klepak Foundation for Education in the Performing Arts; The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation; ComEd, An Exelon Company; BMO Harris Bank; The Sullivan Family Foundation; Illinois Arts Council, a state agency; The Elizabeth F. Cheney Foundation; the John R. Halligan Fund; the Paul M. Angell Family Foundation; and Evanston Community Foundation.