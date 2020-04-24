North Branch Theatre Department to Produce Radio Show in Place of Canceled Spring Production
Isanti-Chisago County Star has reported that in place of their cancelled spring production of Big Fish, the North Branch Theatre Department will produce a radio show from a script by one of the students!
Read the full story HERE.
A couple weeks into rehearsals for their spring musical of "Big Fish," all school activities were put on hold.
Director Laura Michels recalled that Meg Johnson, a senior this year who has been Michels' stage manager the past three years, had previously given her a copy of a script Johnson had been working on, and an idea was formed!
"At first, I didn't know how we could use it, but now we have adapted it for "radio" and plan to release an audio recording of it," Michels said.
Johnson shared: "I had shared the script with Laura earlier this year for advice on editing and revising... I never expected that we would actually use the script for a show."
According to Johnson, the 45-minute play, titled "The Walls Have Eyes," is "a spin on the cliche horror troupes, but with a twist."
The students rehearsed via Google Hangouts and they are excited for the release of the radio show.
Check out the full story HERE.