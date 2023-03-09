Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Musical MOTHERFREAKINGHOOD Comes to Chicago in May

MotherFreakingHood! runs May 4-June 11, 2023 in the intimate Venus Cabaret Theater at Mercury Theater Chicago.

Mar. 09, 2023  

Grab your friends, hire a sitter, and get ready to laugh your abs off! MotherFreakingHood!, the uproarious musical comedy celebrating the world's second-oldest profession, is coming to Chicago's Venus Cabaret Theater. This new, original musical by Julie Dunlap and Sara Stotts is directed by Heidi Van, with music direction by Linda Madonia. MotherFreakingHood! runs May 4-June 11, 2023 in the intimate Venus Cabaret Theater at Mercury Theater Chicago, 3745 N. Southport Avenue. The press performances are scheduled for Friday, May 12 at 8pm and Saturday, May 13 at 3pm and 8pm and Sunday, May 14 at 3pm.

MotherFreakingHood! is an irreverent, yet sentimental, original musical comedy that follows first-time mom Rachel, second-time mom Angie, and fourth-time mom Marcia, as they sing and dance their way from pregnancy tests to empty nests...one bottle at a time! The uncensored trio takes on the world with unmotherly charm, discovering that this inconceivably hilarious adventure is best shared with friends. MotherFreakingHood! takes a blunt look at the parenting journey, told through all original music and unbridled humor.

After debuting in Kansas City at the Goppert Theatre in 2015, MotherFreakingHood! enjoyed a limited off-Broadway run at the 2017 New York Musical Festival in New York City, receiving rave reviews and continuing its development in Chicago and Kansas City. The musical then had a limited, sold-out run at The Black Box in Kansas City in September 2022 where it was named Broadway World's Best New Play or Musical for 2022 in the region.

"I am thrilled to be bringing this show to my hometown, sweet home Chicgo," says co-playwright Sara Stotts. "Between Heidi [Van], Linda [Madonia)], Keely [Vasquez, casting director], and our all-female cast, we have a great team of extraordinary women bringing this critically acclaimed musical to the beautiful Venus Cabaret Theater."

"MotherFreakingHood! is a full experience that gives mothers a place to laugh at the absurdities of child-rearing and reminds them they are not alone," adds co-playwright Julie Dunlap.

The cast includes Leah Morrow (Marcia Burger), Jacquelyne Jones (Angie Miller), Tafadzwa Diener (Rachel Nixon) and Maya Rowe (Everywoman).

Tickets for MotherFreakingHood!, priced $65 for single tickets and $260 for premium reserved tables of four, are on sale now at the box office, 3745 N. Southport Avenue in Chicago, www.mercurytheaterchicago.com. Discounted tickets available for groups of 8 or more.




