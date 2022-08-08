Navy Pier Kicks Off 2022 Community Rides Program

Navy Pier has announced the relaunch of Community Rides - a program that offers nonprofits the opportunity to apply for up to 100 free tickets to ride the Centennial Wheel.

"We are so proud to have already provided more than 40,000 free Centennial Wheel rides to local community-based organizations," said Navy Pier President and CEO Marilynn Gardner. "The Wheel is such a symbolic part of the Chicago skyline; and we are committed to ensuring access to Chicagoland schools and nonprofits through our Community Rides program for years to come."

The fall application cycle for the Community Rides program is now open online. The Community Rides program is an initiative designed to provide underserved communities with access to visit and experience the Pier. Nonprofit organizations and schools can submit their request for up to 100 Centennial Wheel tickets through the on-line application. The deadline to submit is Friday, Aug. 26.

Organizations in need of transportation assistance can also apply for a travel stipend via the online application. Recipient organizations will be notified in mid-September if they have been selected. The Community Ride passes will be valid through Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.

As the People's Pier, Navy Pier strives to establish and nurture meaningful partnerships with schools, embrace other nonprofits, offer unique opportunities to all of guests and create new experiences to underserved communities.

Navy Pier's Centennial Wheel is an iconic part of the Chicago skyline and a treasured piece of Chicago cultural history. Soaring to heights of nearly 200 feet, the Wheel offers visitors unparalleled, 360-degree views of Chicago and Lake Michigan. No matter the season, the enclosed gondolas provide a comfortable experience and miraculous city views. For more information, visit www.navypier.org.

Note: All dates are subject to change. Centennial Wheel operations are weather permitting.

