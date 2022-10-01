Navy Pier Announces Free Halloween Programming Through the Month of October

Navy Pier has announced a full slate of free programs and events to celebrate the Halloween season starting on Oct. 1- 31. Navy Pier's 2022 Halloween programming roster includes, but is not limited to:

Pier Pumpkin Lights returns to Navy Pier from Oct. 1 - 31. The free experiential fall spectacle includes nearly 1,000 pumpkins stacked in elaborate and photo-worthy displays. Guests can explore a variety of larger-than-life pumpkin pop-up installations throughout the Pier featuring photo opportunities galore, both indoors and outside as guests stroll along the lakefront. Pumpkins will glow, as the sun sets earlier each evening. Guests are welcome to explore this popular pumpkin pop-up experience, while enjoying Pier-wide deals and other Halloween festivities throughout the month.

This Halloween season Navy Pier will transform into a mystical candy land for our free Slightly Spooky Saturday program 12 - 6p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Bring the family to trick-o-treat with over 30 indoor candy stops and aerial performances by The Actors Gymnasium. There also will be interactive art spaces, toy making, spider balloon and sugar skull painting workshop hosted by Somos Arte Chicago. Families can take part in costume contests and the Dog Costume Contest being held at Harry Caray's. Shop local art for Día de Los Muertos with Lolita's Bodega and enjoy special themed Halloween beverages from local restaurants for purchase as you walk along the Pier.

There will be a spooktacular adults-only Halloween experience at The Hallows located in Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier for ages 21 and up . The ticketed event is a celebration of all things nocturnal. Attendees can enjoy music from celebrity DJ's spinning cirque, electronic and theater music starting at 8p.m. through 2a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 30. There will be performances by DJ Drezo, Laidback Luke, and several other local DJs. The fully immersive experience will also include actors dressed in theme, glow in the dark body painting and aerial acrobatics. Guests must have a ticket and a valid ID to enter. Tickets start at $40.00. Click here to buy tickets.

Note: All artists and dates are subject to change.

ABOUT NAVY PIER

Located on Lake Michigan, Navy Pier is the top nonprofit tourism destination in the Midwest, stretching more than six city blocks and typically welcoming nearly 9 million annual guests. Originally opened in 1916 as a shipping and recreation facility, this Chicago landmark showcases more than 50 acres of parks, restaurants, attractions, retail shops, sightseeing and dining cruise boats, exposition facilities and more. The Pier celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016 with the unveiling of the iconic Centennial Wheel, Polk Bros Park, Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion and Peoples Energy Welcome Pavilion. In 2021, Navy Pier continued to usher in its second century with ongoing Pier-wide redevelopment efforts-including Sable, a 223-room Hilton hotel, new restaurants and partnerships, and thrilling additions to Pier Park. The Pier is also proud to continue providing free, year-round arts and cultural programming designed to inspire, educate and connect communities across the city and globe. Click here to donate to Navy Pier, a mission-driven 501(c)(3) organization, in support of the organization's post-pandemic revival and free public programming. For more information, visit www.navypier.org.

Photo Credit: Heidi Zeiger Photography