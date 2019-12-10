NOISES OFF is Coming to Metropolis Performing Arts Centre

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre presents farcical show-within-a-show Noises Off January 30 - March 14, 2020.

Enjoy a glimpse backstage with the comedy that has been hailed as the funniest farce ever written. A production plummeting off the rails takes center stage in this boisterous play-within-a-play. Following a traveling troupe's production of the British comedy, Nothing On, from a tense dress rehearsal to a chaotic opening night and finally to a calamitous performance. The actors' personal lives, ego battles and passionate affairs plunge the production toward the edge of complete disaster. As time goes on, pandemonium ensues with flubbed lines, missed entrances, technical difficulties and flaring tempers taking the lead. While this delightful backstage farce is complete with slamming doors, falling trousers and flying sardines - the show must go on. Rated PG-15.

Preview performances of Noises Off at Metropolis are January 30 - February 2, 2020. Regular run performances are February 6 - March 14, 2020. Specific dates and times are listed below. Tickets are $35 for previews and $40 for regular run shows and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com or by visiting or calling the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

Director Joe Lehman is working with an extraordinarily talented cast, including local cast members Rian Jairell of Evanston and Julie Partyka of Park Ridge.

Metropolis' cast for Noises Off includes Evan Cullinan (Tim Allgood), Meg Elliott (Belinda Blair/Flavia Brent), Rian Jairell (Frederick Fellowes/Philip Brent/Sheikh), Sarah Kmiecik (Brooke Ashton/Vicki), Tom Ochocinski (Selsdon Mowbray/Burglar), Julie Partyka (Dotty Otley/Mrs. Clackett), Neil Stratman (Garry Lejeune/Roger Tramplemain), Kelsey Tuma (Poppy Norton-Taylor), and Guy Wicke (Lloyd Dallas). Understudies include Peter Buckley, Max Downs, Janice Louise Kulka, David Moreland, Jeanne Scurek, and Lorelei Sturm.

Noises Off is written by Michael Frayn. Directed by Joe Lehman, Assistant Directed by Sarah Elizabeth Coeur. Designers are Evan Frank (Scenic Designer), Chelsea Lynn (Lighting Designer), Colin Bradley Meyer (Costume Designer), David Moreland (Technical Director), Theresa Neumayer (Properties Designer), Saren Nofs-Snyder (Dialect Coach), and Sarah Putts (Sound Designer). Metropolis Executive Artistic Director is Joe Keefe. Metropolis Production Manager of Produced Work is William A. Franz, Assistant Production Manager of Produced Work is Abbie Brenner.

Noises Off is the second show of the 2019-2020 Main Stage Subscription Series at Metropolis, bringing first class entertainment to the northwest suburbs. Other upcoming shows in the Subscription Series at Metropolis include the 11-Time Tony Award-nominated musical comedy Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (May 14 - June 27, 2020), and worldwide musical sensation Mamma Mia! (July 16 - August 29, 2020).

The 2019-2020 Subscription Series Sponsor is Arlington International Racecourse. Supporting Sponsor for Noises Off is FastSigns Arlington Heights. Metropolis thanks its media partner Tribune Media Group. Metropolis is partially supported by grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency, Ecolab Foundation, the Aileen S. Andrew Foundation, and The Saints Organization.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a complete performance schedule, visit MetropolisArts.com or call the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre provides professional entertainment and arts education, enriching our community.

Dates:

Thursday, January 30, 2020 7:30 P.M.

Friday, January 31, 2020 7:30 P.M.

Saturday, February 1, 2020 3:00 & 7:30 P.M.

Sunday, February 2, 2020 2:00 P.M.

Thursday, February 6, 2020 7:30 P.M.

Friday, February 7, 2020 7:30 P.M.

Saturday, February 8, 2020 3:00 & 7:30 P.M.

Sunday, February 9, 2020 3:00 P.M.

Thursday, February 13, 2020 7:30 P.M.

Friday, February 14, 2020 7:30 P.M.

Saturday, February 15, 2020 3:00 & 7:30 P.M.

Sunday, February 16, 2020 3:00 P.M.

Thursday, February 20, 2020 7:30 P.M.

Friday, February 21, 2020 7:30 P.M.

Saturday, February 22, 2020 3:00 & 7:30 P.M.

Sunday, February 23, 2020 3:00 P.M.

Thursday, February 27, 2020 7:30 P.M.

Friday, February 28, 2020 7:30 P.M.

Saturday, February 29, 2020 3:00 & 7:30 P.M.

Sunday, March 1, 2020 3:00 P.M.

Thursday, March 5, 2020 7:30 P.M.

Friday, March 6, 2020 7:30 P.M.

Saturday, March 7, 2020 3:00 & 7:30 P.M.

Sunday, March 8, 2020 3:00 P.M.

Thursday, March 12, 2020 7:30 P.M.

Friday, March 13, 2020 7:30 P.M.

Saturday, March 14, 2020 3:00 & 7:30 P.M.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You