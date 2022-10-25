Music Theater Works Celebrates The Season With IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS

Music Theater Works, currently presenting Camelot, now through November 13 at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, has announced the cast and creative team for Irving Berlin's White Christmas in the Center Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts In Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, December 15, 2022 - January 1, 2023.

Irving Berlin's White Christmas is the fifth and final production in Music Theater Works 2022 Season with book by David Ives and Paul Blake, with music and lyrics by Irving Berlin, directed by Sasha Gerritson, music directed by Roger Bingaman with choreography by Clayton Cross. The performance schedule includes a preview performance Thursday, Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. The performance schedule is Wednesdays at 1 and 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Complete performance schedule is included at the end of this release. Tickets are now on sale from $39 to $106 and tickets for guests 25 years old and younger are half-price at MusicTheaterWorks.com. Group discounts are available for groups of 10 or more by contacting 847.920.5360.

Based on the heartwarming classic film, Irving Berlin's White Christmas is a holiday favorite for the whole family. With a sparkling new book by David Ives and Paul Blake, the musical delight features such classic Berlin songs as "Blue Skies," "I Love a Piano," "How Deep is the Ocean" and of course the perennial holiday favorite, "White Christmas." Irving Berlin's White Christmas follows World War II veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, who have a successful song-and-dance act. They follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to a Christmas stage show, and end up at the Vermont inn owned by their former army commander, General Waverly. When Bob and Phil discover the General's inn has fallen on hard times, they decide to put on a big show to draw in business. But will romance and misunderstandings stop the performance?

The cast of Irving Berlin's White Christmas includes Tommy Thurston (Bob Wallace); Jimmy Hogan (Phil Davis); Kelly Britt (Betty); Anna Marie Abbate (Judy); Alicia Berneche (Martha); Brian Rooney (General); Lea Biwer (Susan); J. Christian Hill (Ralph); Jazmine Tamayo (Rita) and Rachel Livingston (Rhoda).

Irving Berlin's White Christmas ensemble includes, in alphabetical order, Jonathan Allsop, Andrew J. Baker, Jordan Beyeler, Ariana Cappuccitti, Quinn Corrigan, David Geinosky, Delaney Good, Chad Gearig-Howe, Alex Iacobucci, Kelly Lohrenz, Emma Jean Lupp, Tuesdai Perry, Phil Platakis, Isa Ramirez, Adam Raso, Sofia Ruffner, Tal Schatsky, Nick Shrier and Tyler Sonkin.

Irving Berlin's White Christmas creative team currently includes Sasha Gerritson (director); Roger Bingaman (music director); Clayton Cross (choreographer).