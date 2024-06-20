Music Theater Works Announces Cast And Creative Team For Rodgers And Hammerstein's CAROUSEL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Music Theater Works has announced the cast and creative team for the second production of its 2024 season, Carousel, in the Center Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts In Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, August 8 - 18.

Carousel, with music by Richard Rodgers and book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, is directed by Sasha Gerritson, choreographed by Andrew Waters and music directed by Michael McBride. The schedule includes a preview performance Thursday, Aug. 8 at 2 p.m. with a press opening Friday, Aug. 9 at 7 p.m.

The performance schedule is Wednesdays at 2 p.m., Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., with additional performances on Thursday, Aug. 15 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 17 at 2 p.m. Tickets are now on sale from $19.50 to $106 with tickets for guests 25 years old and younger available at half-price at MusicTheaterWorks.com or by calling the Music Theater Works box office at the North Shore Center, 847.673.6300. Group discounts are also available for groups of 10 or more by contacting 847.920.5360.

As the second musical written by the iconic duo, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Carousel is a classic in the Broadway cannon. Based on Ferenc Molnar's play, Liliom, Carousel tells the love story between carnival barker Billy Bigelow and millworker Julie Jordan. Voted best musical of the 20th Century by “Time Magazine,” Music Theater Works' orchestra of 17 and a cast of more than 20 will perform Carousel's score including the songs “If I Loved You,” “You'll Never Walk Alone,” and “Soliloquy.” Lilting tunes, sweeping dance sequences and a poignant plot keep audiences enthralled with this Golden Age classic.

The cast of Carousel includes, in alphabetical order: Anna Maire Abbate (ensemble, U/S Mrs. Mullin); Andrew John Baker (U/S Enoch/ensemble); Alicia Berneche (Nettie Fowler); Ariana Cappuccitti (ensemble/Snow Child/U/S Louise/dance co-captain)); Alexander Christie (he/they, Enoch Snow, Jr./ensemble); Theresa Egan (U/S Nettie/ensemble); Cliff Gabor (Mr. Bascombe/Dr. Seldon/ensemble); Ella Gatlin (Carrie Pipperidge); Isabella Gomez-Barrientos (ensemble/U/S Carrie); Susannah Harvey (Louise/ensemble); Alex Iacobucci (carnival boy/ensemble); Conor Jordan (Billy Bigelow); Dee Kimpel (U/S Starkeeper/ensemble); Katie Kotila (ensemble); Will Leonard (Jigger Craigin); Luke Nowakowski (Enoch Snow); Erika Rose (Mrs. Mullin); Jenny Rudnick (Starkeeper/ensemble); Maliha Sayed (Julie Jordan) and Alex Villasenor (ensemble/dance co-captain/understudy for Carnival Boy).

Carousel's creative team is Sasha Gerriston (director/choreographer); Andrew Waters (choreographer); Emily Marresse (assistant choreographer); Michael McBride (music director); Jay Donley (fight choreographer); Amber Wuttke (intimacy choreographer); Kathy Logelin (dialect coach); Anna Vu (stage manager); Mateo Gutierrez (asst. stage manager); Shane Cinal (scenic designer); Ab Rieve (props designer); Rachel M. Sypniewski (costume designer); Kristin Brinati (wardrobe head); Alice Salazar (hair/wig/makeup designer); Melanie Saso (hair/wig/makeup lead); Andrew Meyers (lighting designer); Chelsea Lynn (ME/board programmer); Matthew R. Chase (sound designer); Will Hughes (scene shop technical director); Kristen Brinati (wardrobe crew); Reve Smith (wardrobe crew); Melanie Saso (hair & makeup crew); Blue Dupuis (spotlight op); Riley Woods (spotlight op); Linda Madonia (music supervisor); Kyle A. Dougan (any with respect, artistic director); Chris Chase (production manager) and Allison Gonzales (company manager).

Behind the Curtain with Tom O'Shea

Immediately following the Sunday, Aug. 11 matinee, audiences may join musical theater historian Tom Shea, author of “Broadway's Most Wanted,” for a post-show talk exploring the behind-the-scenes history of Carousel.

Binny's Broadway Lounge

Donors of any level to Music Theater Works have access before the performance and at intermission to Binny's Broadway Lounge located on the second floor at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie. The Binny's Broadway Lounge, sponsored by Binny's Beverage Depot, offers complimentary drinks and snacks and does not require reservations. The Lounge is available for Carousel, Sunday, Aug. 11 and 18 beginning at 12:15 p.m. and continuing through intermission.

ABOUT SASHA GERRITSON, DIRECTOR

Sasha Gerritson is an opera stage director and directs shows for many local and regional companies. She has directed Lerner & Loewe's Brigadoon and Irving Berlin's White Christmas and was the chorus master for Pippin at Music Theater Works and directed for the Opera Festival of Chicago in 2023. She served as the opera and music theatre director of Northeastern Illinois University from 2010-2022, has directed for Musica Nelle Marche (Urbino, Italy), Opera Piccola, DePaul University, the Cherub Music Theatre program for Northwestern University, in addition to various other summer programs in the area.

ABOUT ANDREW WATERS, CHOREOGRAPHER

Andrew Waters' professional career, starting as a Vegas dancer, then cruise ship performer, returned to Chicago where he continued his love for musical theater and dance. He has had the privilege of performing at some of Chicago's finest commercial theatres such as Marriott Theatre, The Royal George, the Drury Lane Theatres and the beloved Candlelight Dinner Playhouse. One his favorite experiences was working with Broadway legends Patti LaPone, Audra McDonald, John Mahoney, Michael Cerveris, Paul Gemignani and Lonny Price in Ravinia Festivals acclaimed production of Stephen Sondheim's “Anyone Can Whistle.” He has proudly served over the last eight years as one of the choreographers at KUSD Theatre Arts, one of Musical Theatre International's exclusive pilot programs to create high school editions of popular musicals, his most recent project being Between The Lines, an exciting new work. In June of 2024, this well-received production will be performed at the International Thespian Festival. As a freelance choreographer, Waters has over 90 productions to his credit and is a proud member of Actor's Equity.

ABOUT MICHAEL MCBRIDE, MUSIC DIRECTOR

Dr. Michael McBride is a Jeff Award-winning music director, internationally-performed composer, performer and educator. At Music Theater Works, he recently music directed The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and has also music directed Lerner & Loewe's Brigadoon and Billy Elliot. He is currently the residential musical director for The Choir of Man at the Apollo Theatre. Other Credits include Big Fish (Boho Theatre, Jeff Award); Revolution(s) (Goodman Theatre); Grease (Drury Lane Theatre); The Scarlet Pimpernel (Engeman Theatre, NY); Rent, New Faces Sing 1951, PorchlightPalooza, Broadway by the Decade (Porchlight Music Theatre); Passing Strange (Theo Ubique); 49th Annual Jeff Awards Ceremony; Ain't Misbehavin', The Robber Bridegroom, Jesus Christ Superstar, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Pippin,What a Wonderful World (workshop), Man of La Mancha, Mamma Mia, Into The Woods, The Little Mermaid (Timber Lake Playhouse); The Boys and the Nuns (composer & MD), Fun Home, Violet, Cabaret, Tintypes, She Loves Me, Spring Awakening, Hot Mikado, Urinetown, Into the Woods (Loyola University Chicago); The Christmas Foundling (composer and music director; Pride Arts Center); Footloose (Wallace Bowl); The Drake Hotel holiday programming and The Cabaret Project in Chicago, St. Louis and Lake Geneva. He is proud to be music director at A Church 4 Me MCC in Chicago. Having earned a DM in composition from Northwestern University, He has served on faculty of Northwestern University, Loyola University Chicago and North Park University where he is a visiting assistant professor.

MUSIC THEATER WORKS 2024 SEASON

Three show subscriptions are now available at MusicTheaterWorks.com for its 44th season including Carousel, August 8 – 18; Little Shop of Horrors, October 24 – November 17,and concludes with Legally Blonde: The Musical, December 19 – 29. All performances are at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd. Single tickets go on sale for the 2024 Season Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 12 p.m.

ABOUT MUSIC THEATER WORKS

Music Theater Works is a resident professional not-for-profit music theater founded in 1980. During its 44-year history it has presented more than 150 productions and intimate presentations. Music Theater Works is a professional theater company whose mission is to present works for the musical stage including historic repertoire, revitalizing the Golden Age of Broadway and earlier works, celebrating the Great American Songbook and introducing modern classics.

