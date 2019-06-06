Music For Theatre CHICAGO Announces Cast & Crew For HOMELAND 24: THE PEOPLE'S PLAY

Music for Theatre CHICAGO ends the 2018-19 season with it's original work HOMELAND 24: The People's Play. Highlighting the cast are Chicago favorites Nicholia Q. Aquirre as Della, Head of Council, Raymon Cunha as The LEADER, Raymond Cleveland in a dual role as Vernon and the loving gender fluid parent Baba and Tim Vance as villain Councilman Bill.

This break through sci-fi tale submerges audiences into the dystopian, futuristic world of the American Territory in a story that pushes the bounds of "what if" and the consequences of decisions.

Written in the style of a Greek tragedy, Homeland 24 looks into the lives and relationships of self righteous Citizens, their glutenous lifestyles and the hardship they impose on Outsiders who were forced behind the wall during The Great Migration. Although political in nature, H24 magnifies the "what if" of post war America and a land where you are what The Leader wants you to be unless you want to give up your life.

The large cast of highly developed characters represent this split society where only Citizens can speak, becoming a slave is a daily probability and loving someone could cost you both your freedom and life. Homeland has audiences roaring in laughter, routing for heroes and fighting back tears. The diverse of characters is unlike those often seen on stage and social justice issues make this story hit close to home.

The mammoth production is Directed by Christie Chiles Twillie with Set Design by LSU Professor Tara Houston, Lighting Design by DC based artist Latrice Negron and Costume Design by Jessica Sawyer. Rounding out this epic size cast are Cynthia De La Fuente, Alisa Goldberg, Lucy Shea, Rebecca Haubrich, Rachel Johnson (u/s), Adam Hoak, Matthew Leptich, Trace Gamace, Robert McDonough, Terry Kind, Matthew Schufrieder (u/s), Carmeanna Eberly, Alexandra Plattos, Ashley Kammrath, Jorge Bermudez, Jacob Lill, Jake Miser, Amanda De La Fuente, Jake Pranian, Sammie Cruz, Gus Calhoun, Natalie Ortega and J. Michael Wright as Jason.

Homeland 24: The People's Play opens June 28th at Piven Theatre in Evanston.Seating is general admission in this intimate black box theatre.Tickets go on sale May 25th! Buy early before this relevant story sells out!

Tickets: homeland24.brownpapertickets.com

Phone: 847-906-3309





