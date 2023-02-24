Multi Platinum Recording Artist Billy Currington Is Coming To Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in May

Country star Billy Currington is coming to Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana's Hard Rock Live venue on Friday, May 19. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

Billy Currington's latest album bears the breezy title Summer Forever, but the talented Georgia native has spent more than a decade in the spotlight proving he's truly a man for all seasons. Possessing one of the smoothest and most distinct voices in any genre of music, Currington is equally skilled at delivering upbeat summertime anthems as well as exploring the complexities of life and love with a poignant ballad. On Summer Forever, Currington's sixth studio album, he brings both with a collection of songs that will take the listener on a riveting musical journey and leave them breathless at the end of the ride.

Since his self-titled debut album bowed on Mercury Records in 2003, Currington has scored eleven career No. 1 singles, most recently, "Don't Hurt Like It Used To." His other hits that reached the No. 1 spot include such memorable songs as "Good Directions," "Let Me Down Easy," "Must Be Doin' Somethin' Right," "People Are Crazy," "That's How Country Boys Roll," "Hey Girl," and "We Are Tonight." Over the years, the self-effacing Georgia boy has amassed an impressive list of accolades. He won the "Hottest Video of the Year" honor at the fan-voted CMT Music Awards for "Must Be Doin' Somethin' Right" in 2006. The same year, he received an ACM nod for Top New Male Vocalist. His hit duet with Shania Twain, "Party for Two," earned nominations from both the CMA and ACM. "People Are Crazy" took Currington's already hot career to another level. He earned Grammy nominations for Male Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Song in addition to being nominate for Single and Song of the Year from the Country Music Association.

Tickets for Billy Currington are on sale now. Tickets start at $50.00. This show is both reserved seated and general admission standing room in front of the stage. Ages 21 and up. The Hard Rock Live box office is open every Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on show days starting at 12 p.m. Visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2226991®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.com%2Fevent%2F05005E51498B7BBE?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is located at 5400 West 29th Ave. in Gary, IN, directly adjacent to the I80/94 Burr Street Interchange. For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit www.hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

About Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana:

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana's $300 Million casino and entertainment destination opened to the public on May 14, 2021. Hard Rock's premier 200,000-square foot entertainment complex features over 1600 slots and 80 table games totaling more than 2,100 gaming positions. In addition to the new Hard Rock Live performance venue, Hard Rock Casino's five dining options include Hard Rock Café, Council Oak Steaks and Seafood, YOUYU Noodle Bar, Fresh Harvest, and Constant Grind Coffee Shop, and also features a retail shop. For more information, contact https://www.hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

About Hard Rock Live:

The new Hard Rock Live performance venue is outfitted with state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems. The sound equipment features an L-Acoustics K2 line array system with KS28 subwoofers and KIVA-II front fill. Hard Rock Live has excellent sightlines. Hard Rock Live can seat up to 1,894 with an overall capacity of 2,700 including standing room only.