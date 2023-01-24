Chicago Premiere of HEISENBERG: THE UNCERTAINTY PRINCIPLE to be Presented at Griffin Theatre Company

Griffin Theatre Company will continue its 33rd season with the Chicago premiere drama HEISENBERG: The Uncertainty Principle by Simon Stephens, directed by Nate Cohen, playing February 23 - March 26, 2023 on Raven Theatre's Schwartz Stage, 6157 N. Clark St. in Chicago. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, January 25 at www.griffintheatre.com or by calling (773) 338-2177. The press opening is Sunday, February 26 at 7 pm.

The production features Scott Anderson and Laura Coover.

A man sits on a bench in train station in London. A woman from New Jersey impulsively plants a kiss on his neck. What starts as a chance encounter between two strangers turns into a fascinating and life-changing game. The Griffin Theatre returns to the work of Tony Award-winning playwright Simon Stephens with this fascinating Chicago premiere. HEISENBERG lays bare the beauty in the natural unpredictability of human connection.

The Griffin Theatre previously produced the American premieres of Simon Stephens' On the Shore of the Wide World, Port and the multiple Jeff Award winning Punk Rock. HEISENBERG may be Simon Stephens most intimate play as it reveals in dramatic and comic fashion how opposites attract.

The production team includes Garrett Bell (Scenic and Lighting Designer), Rachel Sypniewski (Costume Designer), L.J. Luthringer (Sound Designer), Paloma Locsin (Properties Designer), Adam Goldstein (Dialect Coach), Matthew Chase (Production Manager) and Jake Snell (Stage Manager).

COVID-19 safety: Raven Theatre will require patrons to wear a face mask at all times inside the building (when not eating or drinking in the lobby). The theatre will no longer require patrons to provide proof of vaccination to attend a production. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, please contact the box office to reschedule your tickets free of charge. For all of Raven's current COVID-19 protocols, visit raventheatre.com/covid-19.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Title: HEISENBERG: The Uncertainty Principle - Chicago Premiere!

Playwright: Simon Stephens

Director: Nate Cohen

Cast (in alphabetical order): Scott Anderson (Alex) and Laura Coover (Georgie).

Location: Raven Theatre's Schwartz Stage, 6157 N. Clark St., Chicago

Dates: Previews: Thursday, February 23 at 7:30 pm, Friday, February 24 at 7:30 pm and Saturday, February 26 at 7:30 pm

Press performance: Sunday, February 26 at 7 pm

Regular run: Thursday, March 2 - Sunday, March 26, 2023

Curtain Times: Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm; Sundays at 3 pm. Please note: there will not be a 3 pm performance on Sunday, February 26.

Tickets: Previews $30. Regular run $40. Students/active military and veterans $15. Group discounts are available for groups of ten or more. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, January 25 at www.griffintheatre.com or by calling (773) 338-2177.

About the Artists



Simon Stephens

(Playwright) is an English playwright, whose recent works include The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time (2013 Olivier Award Best New Play, 2015 Tony Award Best Play), Heisenberg (2015 Off-Broadway), numerous adaptations of shows like The National Theatre's 2016 The Threepenny Opera, Chekov's The Seagull (2017) and The Cherry Orchard (2014), plus On the Shore of the Wide World (2006 Olivier Award Best New Play). Stephens ran the Young Writers' Program at The Royal Court Theatre in London, premiering several shows there including Motortown (2006), Country Music (2004), Herons (2001) and Bluebird (1998). Currently Stephens is an Artistic Associate at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre in London, where his adaptation of The Seagull played in 2017. A father of three, he lives in London with his wife and family.

Nate Cohen

(Director) is a director, teacher and activist. He is currently an adjunct professor at Northwestern University in Chicago, where he recently graduated with an MFA in Directing, and an associate member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society. Chicago credits include productions with Porchlight Music Theatre (Director - I Am A Camera (upcoming), Dramaturg - Cabaret), Steppenwolf Theatre (AD - Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime, Script Assistant - Linda Vista), Northlight Theatre (AD -Mr Dickens' Hat, The Book of Will and Beauty Queen of Leenane), Collaboraction (Director - Manspread Madness) and the Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts (Director - Peter and the Starcatcher, Winnie-the-Pooh, The Angry Brigade, Midsummer A Play with Songs). Prior to moving to the Midwest, he was a Company Member at Theatre Vertigo, sat on the board of the Portland Area Theatre Alliance and worked extensively in various capacities with companies such as Artists Repertory Theatre, the Portland Experimental Theatre Ensemble, Third Rail Repertory Theatre, Action/Adventure and Theatre Vertigo, where he was a company member and resident director. He was the lead producer of the international touring production of Em Lewis' The Gun Show and has also directed the world premieres of the KCACTF award-winning plays Middle Names and Alone in a Taxicab in a Snowy Foreign Country at Three in the Morning. Nate is also the author of the viral flow-chart "Should I Direct this Play? A Guide for Well-intentioned Straight White Men". As a teacher, Nate has worked as a lecturer at Northwestern University and as a teaching artist at the Northlight Theatre, Lookingglass, the Institute of Contemporary Performance, Lewis & Clark College, the National High School Institute, Oregon Children's Theatre and more than a dozen public schools in and around Portland. He served for four years as the Program Director of Isinglass and Artists Repertory Theatre's esteemed Egg Summer Theatre Leadership Academy and has taught Non-violent Direct Action, protest safety and bias intervention workshops throughout the United States.

About Griffin Theatre Company

Established in 1988. the mission of the Griffin Theatre Company is to create extraordinary and meaningful theatrical experiences for both children and adults by building bridges of understanding between generations that instill in its audience an appreciation of the performing arts. Through artistic collaboration the Griffin Theatre Company produces literary adaptations, original work and classic plays that challenge and inspire, with wit, style and compassion for the audience.

The Griffin Theatre Company is the recipient of 125 Joseph Jefferson Award nominations for theater excellence in Chicago. The Griffin was honored with four 2018 Jeff awards for Ragtime including Best Ensemble, Best Musical, Best Director-Musical and Best Performer in a Supporting Role-Musical. Additionally, the company was the repeat winner of the 2016 Jeff Award for Best Production of a Play for London Wall having won the same award in 2015 for its production of Men Should Weep.

In addition, the Griffin is a nationally recognized producer of youth touring theatre in the United States. The Griffin's national audience exceeds 100,000 young people and adults each year. Tours have included such prestigious venues as Cleveland Playhouse Square, Tribeca Performing Arts Center in New York City, Tennessee Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville and the Cerritos Center for the Arts in Cerritos, California. Touring productions have included both youth focused plays, Frindle and The Stinky Cheese Man and the Griffin's hit adult production of Letters Home-a production that pays tribute to the men and women in the US military, In to America, a play that traces America's 400 year immigrant history and Ghosts of War. Most recently, the Griffin produced the world premiere production of the Emmy Award-winning children's television show, Innovation Nation-LIVE. Overall, Griffin's touring productions have been performed in 45 of our United States.

For additional information, visit www.griffintheatre.com.

