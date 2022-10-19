Midsommer Flight's 7th Annual TWELFTH NIGHT to be Presented in December in the Lincoln Park Conservatory

Midsommer Flight will close its tenth year and most successful season to date, with its perennial holiday production of TWELFTH NIGHT, or WHAT YOU WILL. In keeping with the company's tradition of bringing accessible Shakespeare to Chicago to parks around the city, the comedy will again be performed in the Show House Room of the beautiful Lincoln Park Conservatory.

This year's production will be directed by Bex Ehrmann, whose credits include projects with About Face Theatre and Northwestern University. Press opening is Friday, December 2, following a preview on Thursday, December 1. The production will play Thursdays through Sundays through Sunday, December 18. All curtain times are 7:30 pm.

While the company has performed TWELFTH NIGHT every holiday season since 2015 (except for the COVID-affected year of 2020), they have rotated directors leading the productions and offered a range of conceptual approaches to the comedy. Director Ehrmann says the 2022 version will be "queering the Bard in an effort to tell a more expansive story" with the help of a diverse cast that includes trans and non-binary actors. Ehrmann adds, "The characters of TWELFTH NIGHT seek safety in clearly delineated roles or carefully worded speeches. But when they find themselves going off-script, they find their way towards their most authentic selves and discover that their world is full of endless possibilities."

The production will again include the original musical score by Elizabeth Rentfro and Alex Mauney, with additional composition by Jack Morsovillo.



The cast, announced today, includes Rusty Allen (he/him/his, Malvolio), Laurel S. Barrett (she/her/hers, Antonia), John Drea (he/him/his, Orsino), Becca Duff (she/her/hers, Fabian, U/S Feste), Courtney Feiler (she/her/hers, Valentine/Officer/Musician, U/S Olivia), Caleb Gibson (he/him/his, swing, u/s Orsino, Antonio, Sir Toby), Rae Hamilton-Vargo (they/them/theirs, Sebastian, u/s Malvolio), Reginald Hemphill (he/him/his, Sir Toby Belch), North Rory Homewood (he/him/his, Feste), Jessica Love (she/her/hers, Maria), Ebby Offord* (she/they, Olivia), Victoria Olivier (she/her/hers, swing, u/s Sir Andrew, Sea Captain/Priest/Musician), McKell Rae (she/they, Curio/Officer/Musician, u/s Viola), Travis Shanahan (he/him/his, Sir Andrew Aguecheek), Maddy Shilts (they/he, Viola/Cesario), Noelle Simpson (they/them/theirs, swing, u/s Sebastian, Curio, Valentine, Officer, Musician), Natalie Welber (she/her/hers, Sea Captain/Priest/Musician, u/s Maria and Fabian).

The production staff is Bex Ehrmann (they/them/theirs, Director), Jack Morsovillo* (he/him/his, Music Director), Cindy Moon (she/her/hers, Costume Designer), Alyssa Mohn (she/her/hers, Scenic Designer), Thomas Russell (he/they, Fight Director), Charlie Baker (he/they, Intimacy Director), Bobby Bowman (he/him/his, Text Coach), Giselle Durand (she/her/hers, Production Manager), Jacob R. Shaffer (Stage Manager), Cori Lang (she/they, Social Media Coordinator / Box Office Manager), and Beth Wolf* (she/her/hers, Producing Artistic Director).

Seating is limited and reservations are strongly recommended. Admission is pay-what-you-can, with a $30 donation suggested. Reservations are taken at www.midsommerflight.com, and standby lists are kept to ensure all spaces are utilized.



Midsommer Flight's TWELFTH NIGHT will play Thursdays through Sundays at 7:30 pm from December 1 - 18, 2022. The Lincoln Park Conservatory is located at 2391 North Stockton Drive, Chicago. Due the heavy traffic and difficulty in finding parking near Lincoln Park during the holiday season, patrons are strongly advised to use public transportation. The Lincoln Park Conservatory is served by CTA buses #151 (to Stockton and Fullerton), and #22 and #36 (to Clark and Belden).