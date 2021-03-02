Michael Mahler And Dara Cameron In CALIFORNIA DREAMIN- THE MUSIC OF LAUREL CANYON

American Blues Theater announces California Dreamin'-the songs of Laurel Canyon, as part of its ongoing music series, "The Garage." The online event on Friday March 12 at 7pm Central will feature Ensemble Members Michael Mahler and Dara Cameron performing live from their home.

Join Award winning Ensemble Members Michael Mahler and Dara Cameron on a musical journey through the scene that changed songwriting forever. Featuring songs by The Mamas and the Papas, James Taylor, Carole King, Joni Mitchell, Carly Simon, CSNY, The Byrds, Eagles, and more. Relive a moment in American history when collaboration and camaraderie created classic albums and timeless music.

Tickets to the benefit performance are pay-what-you-can with a suggested donation of $25 and may be purchased at AmericanBluesTheater.com or (773) 654-3103. Space is limited.

The Garage music series features the musical talent of American Blues Ensemble Members and Artistic Affiliates and will run monthly for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following every concert, stay in the virtual space to meet the artists.

American Blues Theater is proud to partner with Chicago Public Schools teachers, American Indian Center, and California Community Foundation.