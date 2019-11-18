Metropolis School Of The Performing Arts Presents HERE WE COME A-CAROLING

Students and faculty of Metropolis School of the Performing Arts entertain audiences with Here We Come A-Caroling: Holiday Favorites at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre December 15, 2019.

An original cabaret performance written by Metropolis Voice Faculty Tiffany Gates and Nathan W. Brown. Students will be featured in solos and ensembles along with faculty as they sing and dance on the Metropolis stage to music celebrating the holiday season. This cabaret includes seasonal favorites, including songs like "Happy Holidays", "O Chanukah, O Chanukah", "I'll Be Home for Christmas", "Let it Snow", "Jingle Bell Rock", "White Christmas", and more! A great learning experience for students to perform alongside professionals in the performing arts!

Here We Come A-Caroling: Holiday Favorites will perform Sunday, December 15, 2019, at 7 P.M. Tickets are $10 for adults, $6 for students. All tickets can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com or by visiting or calling the Metropolis Box Office at 847.577.2121.

Here We Come A-Caroling: Holiday Favorites is a part of the School of the Performing Arts Series at Metropolis, a series that showcases students' work with performances on the Metropolis stage. More School of the Performing Arts performances this season include The Seussification of Romeo & Juliet (April 30 - May 2), performing arts showcases, concerts and recitals.

Metropolis thanks its media partner Tribune Media Group. Metropolis is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and to get a list of upcoming performances, go to MetropolisArts.com or call the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre provides professional entertainment and arts education, enriching our community.





