Metropolis Gala Returns With a Celebration Next Month

Metropolis' signature fundraising event is back and eager to celebrate, including several ways to participate on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

We invite you to join in the fun of this Metropolis Celebration! Hosted at The Cotillion Banquet Hall, this event features fine dining, an open bar, performances by award-winning artists and Metropolis School of Performing Arts students, and Chris Petlak returning by popular demand as the night's Emcee and auctioneer. As a past SOPA camp counselor and Emcee of last year's Metropolis Gala, as well as morning host of the Morning Mix on 101.9 The Mix, Chris brings a Chicago-based comedy background and esteemed fellowship to this event.

New to the Gala this year, Metropolis is thrilled to announce Broadway star Mary Kate Morrissey as the headline entertainment of the evening, in addition to a performance from the School of Performing Arts. Mary Kate Morrissey is most recognized for her portrayal of Elphaba in the National Tour of WICKED, playing 35 cities including Chicago in 2018. She is currently standing by for Elphaba on Broadway. Additional Chicago credits include the Nederlander Theater with the National Touring Company of MEAN GIRLS as art freak Janis Sarkisian. She spent the pandemic interim building a virtual musical theater school that served as home to a community of 100+ students ages 5-30 called @doublenamewitches.

This Celebration also features Silent and Live Auctions, as well as a Raffle for guests to join in and bid this commemorative night away! Guests are also invited to support Metropolis' Fund-A-Cause initiative, which will benefit Phase Two of our Arts for All program in providing Audio Description, Closed Captioning, and ASL interpretation for six of Metropolis' shows within the next year, in addition to continuing our ongoing Sensory Friendly Performances.

The Metropolis Gala: A Celebration is Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 5:00pm to 11:00pm. There are a multitude of ways to enlist in the fun: Platinum Table ($1400): One table for eight guests, premium seating near the stage, and upgraded wine at the table; Gold Table ($1200): One table for eight guests with second-tiered seating and a special gift; and Single Ticket ($150). Tickets and additional information can be found on MetropolisArts.com.

All tickets include dinner, dessert, and an open bar. The deadline to purchase a Table is March 31, 2023, and Single Tickets must be purchased by April 17, 2023.

This spectacular celebration is proudly brought to you by the following sponsors: Season Special Events Sponsors: Drost Kivlahan McMahon & O'Connor LLC; James J. Bertucci, CFP; Wells Fargo Advisors; Executive Producer Level Sponsors: Maria Bradley & Marty Pfister; Old National Bank; Producer Level Sponsors: Northwest Community Healthcare, a part of Northshore; Associate Producer Level Sponsors: David Jaffe, @Properties; Law Offices of John J. Corbett; NAK4 Orthodontics; Nameplate & Panel Technology; Mobile Bidding Sponsor: Northwest Speech & Hearing; Cocktail Hour Sponsor: Suburban Accents, Inc.; Centerpiece Sponsor: The Eiffel Flower; Photographer Sponsor: Beihoffer Family; Table Sponsor: TAP Foundation; In-Kind Sponsors: FastSigns of Elk Grove Village, Suburban Accents, Inc.

All proceeds benefit Metropolis' theatrical arts and education programs.