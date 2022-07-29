Metropolis Arts Stroll and Shop Soiree Returns in September

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre has announced that they will host their 19th Annual fall fundraiser, Metropolis Arts Stroll and Shop Soiree on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm with retailers around town and a few vendors in the Metropolis lobby.

Stroll and Shop Soiree is Metropolis Arts' ever-popular annual fundraiser featuring shopping, drink and treat stops, a dazzling raffle, and appetizers all from local Arlington Heights businesses. Plus, attendees get 20% off tickets to Metropolis' Fall show, Cabaret!

Metropolis anticipates a sold-out event with 250+ social, civic & business leaders in attendance to get a jump start on fall and holiday shopping.

In an effort to best feature all retail participants and vendors, maximize sales, and delight guests, Metropolis has carefully selected businesses that complement one another. The downtown Arlington Heights corridor and local businesses offer a wide variety of fashion, home, specialty food and beauty items and Metropolis is excited to feature them in this event.

Metropolis Stroll & Shop Soiree is Wednesday, September 21, 2021 from 4:30-8:30 P.M. Tickets are $50 per person. Tickets are available to be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com. For more information, please contact Fundraising Events Manager Jessica Sieck: jsieck@metropolisarts.com.

A true highlight of the Stroll & Shop Soiree is the amazing raffle with more than 15 baskets featuring items and certificates from participating retailers, local restaurants and entertainment venues. 20 Raffle Tickets for $20! Raffle baskets will include a variety of items and gift cards from our local shops, restaurants and vendors! Ticket price will increase to 20 Raffle Tickets for $25 day of, so buy them now! Raffle winners will be pulled at the end of the event and will be posted at Metropolis for pick up after the event. Must be present at Metropolis to win and claim raffle item.

This fundraising event is proudly brought to you by the following sponsors: Season Special Event Sponsors: James J Bertucci, CFP; Drost Kivlahan McMahon & O'Connor; Wells Fargo Advisors; Diamond Level Sponsor: CStarr Team @Properties; Shopping Bag Sponsor: Dori Bonder; Emerald Level Sponsors: Northwest Community Healthcare, A part of NorthShore; David Jaffe @Properties; Ruby Level Sponsors: Coldwell Banker Realty - Northwest; Law Offices of John J. Corbett; Navigant Law Group, LLC; Klein Daday Aretos & O'Donoghue, LLC; Baird & Warner Northwest Suburban; Forbici Salon & Spa; In-Kind Sponsors: Fast Signs Elk Grove Village; Suburban Accents, Inc.

Featured Arlington Heights Retailers for Metropolis Stroll & Shop Soiree include Ala Mode Collections; Brackett & Company Home Accents; Charisma; Eiffel Flower; Le Obsession Boutique; Thrill Vintage; Upstairs Boutique & Gift. Featured Vendors include Sheets by Karen and TSG Designs.

Drink/Treat Stops for Metropolis Stroll & Shop Soiree include Beer on the Wall; Bottle & Bottega; Coco & Blu CafÃ©; Kilwin's Arlington Heights; Metropolis Performing Arts Centre; Vintages Wine Shop; Tuscan Market & Wine Shop.

Committee Members for Metropolis Stroll & Shop Soiree include Denise Beihoffer, Dori Bonder, Jessica Braun, Tony Calzaretta, Erika Cutlip, Yeulanda Delgala, Susan Holmbraker, Jen Nebel, Linda Scheufler, Neil Scheufler, Pam Sloss, Randal Klaproth - Director of Development, Jessica Sieck - Fundraising Events Manager.

All proceeds benefit Metropolis' theatrical and arts education programs. Metropolis is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Ave at 111 W. Campbell Street. Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theater. For more information about Metropolis and a listing of upcoming performances, go to MetropolisArts.com.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre provides professional entertainment and arts education, enriching our community.