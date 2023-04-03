Mercury Theater Chicago Announces Cast of BIG RIVER

Mercury Theater Artistic Director Christopher Chase Carter, Managing Director Kristi J. Martens and Executive Producers L. Walter Stearns and Eugene Dizon announce the cast and creative team for Big River, a musical based on Mark Twain's timeless classic Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.

The musical features a book by William Hauptman with music and lyrics by Roger Miller. This production is directed by Artistic Director Christopher Chase Carter and choreographed by Ariel Etana Triunfo, with music direction by Malcolm Ruhl. Big River runs April 21 - June 11, 2023 at Mercury Theater Chicago, 3745 N. Southport Avenue. The press opening is Thursday, April 27 at 7:30pm.

The cast of Big River include Eric Amundson (Huck), Curtis Bannister (Jim), Cynthia Carter (Alice/Ensemble), McKinley Carter (Miss Watson/Aunt Sally, u/s Strange Woman), Isis Elizabeth (Alice's Daughter/Ensemble), Gabriel Fries (Duke/Judge Thatcher//Ensemble), Amanda Handegan (Mary Jane/Ensemble), Marcus Jackson (Wilkes/Doctor/Ensemble, u/s Pap/King/Silas), Darryl D'Angelo Jones (Ensemble, u/s Jim) March Marren (Jo/Young Fool/Sheriff/Ensemble), Colleen Perry (Widow Douglas/Strange Woman/Susan, u/s Aunt Sally), Callan Roberts (Tom/Ensemble, u/s Duke), Haley Jane Shaffer (Joanna/Ensemble, u/s Watson/Widow/Mary Jane), David Stobbe (Pap/King/Silas), and Jake Ziman (Ben/Hank/Ensemble, u/s Huck/Tom).

The creative team for Big River includes Christopher Chase Carter (director), Ariel Etana Triunfo (choreographer), Malcolm Ruhl (music director), Johnnie Schleyer (production manager), Jacqueline Penrod (scenic design), Richard Penrod (scenic design), Denise Karzcewski (lighting designer), Marquecia Jordan (costume designer), Keith Ryan (wig designer), Kurt Sniekus (sound designer), Jonathan Berg-Einhorn (properties designer), Danni Monico Villaneuva (sound engineer), Emmanuel Jimenez (scenic supervisor), Rachel West (electrics supervisor), Keely Vasquez (casting associate), and G. Faye Dant (dramaturg). The production stage manager is Daniel J. Hanson and the assistant stage manager is Rachel Campbell. Twain's timeless classic sweeps audiences down the mighty Mississippi as the irrepressible Huck Finn helps his friend Jim escape from slavery to freedom at the mouth of the Ohio River. Their adventures along the way are hilarious, suspenseful, and heartwarming, bringing to life everyone's favorite characters from the novel: the Widow Douglas and her stern sister, Miss Watson; the uproarious King and Duke, who may or may not be as harmless as they seem; Huck's partner in crime, Tom Sawyer, and their rowdy gang of pals; Huck's drunken father, the sinister Pap Finn; the lovely Mary Jane Wilkes, and Mary Jane's trusting family. Propelled by an award-winning score from Roger Miller, the king of country music, this jaunty journey provides a brilliantly theatrical celebration of pure Americana. Big River ran on Broadway for more than 1,000 performances and won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

"There are politicians and citizens of this country who are trying to hide our shared American history, making this beautiful, historical musical essential for this moment. I can't wait to bring Chicago on this journey of love, hope and friendship," comments Director Christopher Chase Carter. "I recently spent time in Hannibal, Missouri, for research where I met Faye Dant, the owner and founder of Jim's Journey: The Huck Finn Freedom Center, who is an expert on the real-life characters and events in this production. I couldn't have been more thrilled when Faye agreed to be the dramaturg on this project. She is a welcome addition to the perfect team to support this project-the cast is fierce, the music is spectacular and the design is gorgeous!"

Tickets for Big River, priced $39-$75, are on sale now at the box office, 3745 N. Southport Avenue in Chicago, www.mercurytheaterchicago.com.

Special student group matinees are scheduled for noon on Fridays May 5, 12 and 19, 2023. Student group tickets are available for a discounted price of $25 for these performances. Tickets must be purchased at least two weeks in advance of the performance.