Marriott Theatre Announces 2023 Season Featuring BIG FISH, BEAUTIFUL & More

Marriott Theatre has announced its 2023 season, under the direction of new Executive Producer, Peter Blair, and Artistic Director, Peter Marston Sullivan. Featuring larger-than-life stories and treasured music, Chicagoland's longest running musical theatre will present Big Fish, Damn Yankees, Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story, Gypsy, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

Opening the 2023 season for this beloved theatre is Big Fish, a fantastical musical adventure, directed by Henry Godinez and choreographed by Tommy Rapley. Overflowing with heart and humor, Big Fish tells the story of Edward Bloom, a charming traveling salesman who lives life to the fullest, and then some. Based on the celebrated novel and hit film, Big Fish previews January 25, opens February 1 and runs through March 19, 2023.

Springtime brings Broadway's home run hit musical, Damn Yankees, directed by James Vásquez, with choreography by Tyler Hanes. This Broadway mega-hit and winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, tells the story of a middle-aged man who sells his soul to the devil to become a baseball player to help his beloved Washington Senators beat the New York Yankees. Damn Yankees previews April 12, opens April 19 and runs through June 4, 2023.

The summer will welcome the smash hit musical, Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, directed and choreographed by Amber Mak. Follow the true story of Buddy Holly's meteoric rise in popularity from the moment in 1957 when "That'll Be the Day" hit the airwaves until his tragic death less than two years later. This rocking musical features several of the decade's favorites, including "Peggy Sue," "Everyday," Ritchie Valens' "La Bamba," The Big Bopper's "Chantilly Lace," "Oh Boy," and many more. Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story previews June 21, opens June 28 and runs through August 13, 2023.

Next up is the mother of all musicals, Gypsy, directed by Victor Malana Maog and choreographed by Stephanie Klemons. This classic show tells the tale of the ultimate ambitious stage mother. Gypsy has astounded audiences for generations, holding its place among the greatest of all American musicals. Featured songs that have become a gold standard in musical theatre include "Everything's Coming Up Roses," "Let Me Entertain You," and "Some People." Gypsy previews August 23, opens August 30 and runs through October 15, 2023.

The 2023 season will conclude with the soundtrack to a generation, the recent Broadway smash Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, hits the Marriott stage, directed by Jessica Fisch. This Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical phenomenon tells the inspiring and true story of Carole King's remarkable journey. From the chart-topping hits she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, trailblazing solo album, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical features a stunning array of beloved songs including "You've Got a Friend," "One Fine Day," "So Far Away," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," and "Natural Woman." Beautiful: The Carole King Musical previews November 1, opens November 8 and runs through December 31, 2023. (This production of Beautiful was licensed by Music Theatre International.)

The Marriott Theatre for Young Audiences season includes You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, directed and choreographed by Linda Fortunato, running February 17 through April 1; Mo Willems' Elephant and Piggie's "We Are in a Play!", directed by Johanna Mckenzie Miller and choreographed by Laura Savage, running July 14 through August 13; and The Snow Queen, directed by Landree Fleming, running November 17 through December 31.

Subscriptions for the 2023 season are available October 12, single tickets go on sale November 15. For more information on Marriott Theatre or to purchase tickets to the current running musical, Hello, Dolly!, please visit MarriottTheatre.com or follow the theatre on social media @marriotttheatre.