MEXODUS to Make Chicago Premiere at the Studebaker Theater
Performances will run November 7-21.
The Chicago premiere of the new hip-hop musical Mexodus, written and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, choreographed by Tony Thomas, and directed by David Mendizábal, will play a limited three-week run at Chicago's historic Studebaker Theater at the Fine Arts Building.
Tickets for the Chicago premiere of Mexodus, November 7–21, 2026, are now on sale starting at $36, with discounted student tickets for $20, at FineArtsBuilding.com/Mexodus.
Told through live looping, bold storytelling and sick beats, Mexodus reimagines the Underground Railroad heading south to Mexico—unearthing a powerful, untold chapter of American history. Called an “electrifying theatrical experience” by The New York Times, “thrilling” by The Washington Post and “genius in motion” by the San Francisco Chronicle, this is theater you feel in your body and your bones. Created and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, this groundbreaking musical follows a freedom seeker and an unlikely ally as they forge a remarkable bond that transcends borders.
This year Mexodus won four Lucille Lortel Awards including Outstanding Musical, four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical, three Drama Desk Awards including Outstanding Music, one Off Broadway Alliance Award for Best Musical, and one Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical—the first Off-Broadway musical to win the award in 30 years.
The Chicago premiere follows the musical's critically acclaimed twice-extended run at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre in New York in 2025 and return Off-Broadway engagement at the Daryl Roth Theatre earlier this year. Mexodus is now available as an Audible Original, featuring the entire musical recorded in immersive Dolby Atmos sound design and extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world.
The Studebaker Theater engagement of Mexodus represents a homecoming for Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson. Quijada is from the Chicago area, and Robinson previously called the city home. An early workshop and developmental performances of the musical were held in Chicago in 2021 and 2023.
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