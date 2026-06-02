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MEN OF SOUL to Open at Black Ensemble Theater for 50th Anniversary Season

Artistic Director Daryl D. Brooks writes and directs the revival, featuring music of Ray Charles, Luther Vandross, and more.

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MEN OF SOUL to Open at Black Ensemble Theater for 50th Anniversary Season

Black Ensemble Theater will continue its 50th Anniversary Season with the return of the celebrated musical revue Men of Soul, written and directed by Artistic Director Daryl D. Brooks. Men of Soul runs June 20-August 2, 2026, at the Black Ensemble Theater Cultural Center.

New curtains times: Fridays at 7:00pm, Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $69 (fees included). Valet parking is available for $15 (cash only).

Men of Soul is a fascinating musical journey featuring the music made famous by some of the greatest soul singers of all time. This uplifting, powerful celebration helps us understand the struggles of these men, and the strength it took for them to find their –soul. Featuring the music of Ray Charles, Luther Vandross, Lionel Richie, Jeffrey Osborne, Peabo Bryson, Joe Cocker, a tribute to Bill Withers, and more.

The cast includes: Jaitee Thomas, Vincent Jordan, Ben Woods, Dwight Neal, Tamara Batiest, Raven Carroll, Max Schingen, Kevin Pollack, and Chloe Johnson. The musicians and Adam Sherrod (keyboard), Myron Cherry (drums), Mike Dangeroux (guitar), Walter Harrington (bass), and Oscar Brown Jr (guitar).

The creative team is: Daryl Brooks (writer, director), Christopher Chase Carter (choreographer), Robert Reddrick (musical director) and Lyle Miller (vocal arranger). The designers are Sydney Lyn Thomas (scenic design), Denise Karczewski (lighting design), DJ Douglass (projection design), Gregory Graham (costume design) and Sean Alvarez (sound design). Harrison Orneals is the technical director, and Olivia Leslie is the stage manager.

The 5-Play Card

Black Ensemble Theatre's 5-Play Card is a digital ticket package unlike any other. At a cost of $280 (including fees), it offers a savings of $65 over regular ticket prices. One of the greatest perks of the 5-Play Card is its flexibility – use the five tickets any way you want! You can: bring five people to one show, treat yourself to five different shows, or use the 5-Play Card in any ticket number combination until all five tickets are spent.

The 5-Play Card is good for 18 months and becomes active immediately after purchasing. If you buy multiple 5-Play Card packages, please note that a maximum of five tickets can be redeemed on a single show date.







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