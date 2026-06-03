Black Ensemble to Present JUNETEETH PRELUDE: Celebrating Freedom and Black Expression
The evening engages the Black Ensemble community with performances from BE artists, local Chicago talent and vendors, food, a cash bar, and more.
Black Ensemble Theater will present Black Ensemble’s Juneteenth Prelude: Celebrating Freedom and Black Expression, as part of the series Another Night @ BET.
This celebratory evening, curated by Bernard Lilly, Jr., engages the Black Ensemble community with performances from BE artists, local Chicago talent and vendors, food, a cash bar, and a live DJ set. Juneteenth Prelude will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at 6:30pm at Black Ensemble Theater, 4450 N Clark St. in Chicago.
VIP packages are available for $50 and include reserved seating, two drink tickets, a VIP reception in Jackie’s Suite, a tour of The Studio Theater, and a meet & greet with the performing artists. Regular tickets are $30 (fees included).
|
Catch as Catch Can
Steppenwolf Theatre Company (6/04-7/12)
|
EWP presents Robbie Fulks & Griffin William Sherry Showcase
Raue Center For The Arts (8/07-8/07)
|
Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Catalyst Ranch (7/09-7/26) PHOTOS
|
The Book of Mormon
Cadillac Palace Theatre (10/23-11/01)
|
OUTDOOR SHOW- The Morgan Wallen Experience
BaseCamp Pub (8/22-8/22)
|
A Christmas Carol
Drury Lane Theatre (11/28-12/27)
|
Delightfully Unbothered Comedy Show - July 3rd, 2026
The Lincoln Lodge (7/03-7/03)
|
& Juliet
Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University (7/22-8/02)
|
American English
Raue Center For The Arts (12/31-12/31)
|
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Cadillac Palace Theatre (10/23-11/01)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW