Black Ensemble to Present JUNETEETH PRELUDE: Celebrating Freedom and Black Expression

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Black Ensemble Theater will present Black Ensemble’s Juneteenth Prelude: Celebrating Freedom and Black Expression, as part of the series Another Night @ BET.

This celebratory evening, curated by Bernard Lilly, Jr., engages the Black Ensemble community with performances from BE artists, local Chicago talent and vendors, food, a cash bar, and a live DJ set. Juneteenth Prelude will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at 6:30pm at Black Ensemble Theater, 4450 N Clark St. in Chicago.

VIP packages are available for $50 and include reserved seating, two drink tickets, a VIP reception in Jackie’s Suite, a tour of The Studio Theater, and a meet & greet with the performing artists. Regular tickets are $30 (fees included).

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