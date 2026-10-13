MEAN GIRLS to Close Music Theater Works' 2027 Season
Performances will run December 16, 2027 - January 2, 2028.
Music Theater Works will present the musical Mean Girls, book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin and based on the iconic Paramount Pictures film as the final production of its 47th season. The 2027 season at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd. now includes Parade, March 4 - 28, 2027; Bye Bye Birdie, August 12 - 22, 2027; Mary Poppins, October 7 - 31, 2027 and Mean Girls, December 16, 2027 - January 2, 2028. Memberships for the 2027 season are available at MusicTheaterWorks.com or by calling the Music Theater Works box office at the North Shore Center, (847) 673-6300.
Mean Girls, based on the 2004 film, is a musical comedy with an original story by 'Saturday Night Live’s” Tina Fey. Centered around Cady Heron, a transfer student from Africa, as she makes her new home right here on the North Shore. Attempting to learn the ropes of public school and popularity, Cady takes on “The Plastics,” a clique ruled by their Queen Bee, Regina George. Will Cady rise to the top and end Regina’s reign?
PARADE
March 4 - 28, 2027
Book by Alfred Uhry
Music and Lyrics by Jason Robert Brown
North Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie
Parade is the daring, Tony Award-winning musical masterpiece from Alfred Uhry (Driving Miss Daisy) and Jason Robert Brown (The Last Five Years, The Bridges of Madison County). Based on a true story, Parade follows Leo and Lucille Frank, a young Jewish couple from New York whose new life in early 20th-century Georgia is upended when Leo is accused of a devastating crime. As their marriage, faith and belief in justice are tested, they confront prejudice, political pressure and a community searching for someone to blame. In this unflinching, intimate production, Parade brings audiences face-to-face with a story of love, resilience and the enduring pursuit of truth.
BYE BYE BIRDIE
August 12 - 22, 2027
Book by Michael Stewart
Music by Charles Strouse
Lyrics by Lee Adams
George Van Dusen Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie
A Tony Award-winning and classic musical comedy set in small-town 1950s America, Bye Bye Birdie tells the story of rock & roll star “Conrad Birdie.” When Conrad gets drafted into the Army, he plans to say a final goodbye to the town of Sweet Apple, Ohio - but not without a farewell kiss! Based on the events of Elvis Presley’s own draft into the Army in 1957, Bye Bye Birdie is a sweet, lighthearted musical filled with young romance and just a bit of chaos featuring the classics “Put on a Happy Face,” “How Lovely to Be a Woman” and, of course, “Bye Bye Birdie.”
MARY POPPINS
October 7 - 31, 2027
Book by Julian Fellowes
A musical based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney Film
Original Music and Lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman
Book by Julian Fellowes
New Songs and Additional Music and Lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe
Co-Created by Cameron Mackintosh
North Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie
Cameron Mackintosh's and Disney’s Tony Award-winning “Best Musical” Mary Poppins brings its timeless magic to audiences of all ages. Set inside a child’s oversized Victorian doll house that bursts open with imagination, wonder and theatrical magic, everyone’s favorite nanny arrives with her iconic umbrella to take the Banks family, and audiences, on an unforgettable journey. Featuring beloved songs including “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” and “Step in Time,” this enchanting production is filled with breathtaking dance, dazzling visual moments and heartwarming storytelling. A magical experience for both children discovering the wonder of the story for the first time and adults rediscovering the joy and nostalgia of a beloved classic, Mary Poppins is a family adventure where imagination takes flight and everything is truly “Practically Perfect.”
MEAN GIRLS
Book by Tina Fey
Music by Jeff Richmond
Lyrics by Nell Benjamin
Based on the Paramount Pictures film “Mean Girls”
December 16, 2027 - January 2, 2028
George Van Dusen Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie
Mean Girls, based on the 2004 film, is a musical comedy with an original story by 'Saturday Night Live’s” Tina Fey. Centered around Cady Heron, a transfer student from Africa, as she makes her new home right here on the North Shore. Attempting to learn the ropes of public school and popularity, Cady takes on “The Plastics,” a clique ruled by their Queen Bee, Regina George. Will Cady rise to the top and end Regina’s reign? Find out more in the cult classic, Mean Girls, it’s “totally fetch!”
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