MAN AND MOON Rolling World Premiere Opens At Madison Street Theater, October 21

San Diego-based Siena Marilyn Ledger's National New Play Network rolling world premiere Man and Moon runs October 19-November 13, 2022, at Madison Street Theater, 1010 Madison Street in Oak Park, directed by Hayley Procacci.

All tickets are $25, and virtual performances are $10 starting October 27, available online or at 708-795-6704. In addition, The Write Collective's resident playwrights present free virtual staged readings on Fridays at 7 p.m. CT:

· October 7, The Queen of Ithaca by Aline Lathrop

· December 2, Lost Girl by Kathryn Feeney

Man and Moon is set in the waiting room of a hospital oncology unit, where transitioning man Aaron meets 12-year-old middle-schooler Luna, who loves outer space. Together, they learn how to wait and navigate their own changing bodies. The cast for this piece about expansion, connection, grief, and hope includes Peter Danger Wilde (he/they) as Aaron, Clare Wols (she/her) as Luna, and Emma Anderson as Luna's understudy. "Man and Moon guides us toward our inner children," said Procacci. "Ledger breathes comedic wit and childlike wonder into this spellbinding two-hander. This play reminds audiences about the importance of community and the feeling of belonging."

Procacci directs, produces, and devises physical and immersive theater work that dismantles the antiquated ideology of what is traditionally known as "American Theater." Procacci strives to "reflect the stories for and representing all, not just the able, straight, cis, select pool. Through radical inclusivity and a dedication to ensemble, I will tell stories of queerness and gender expression as existent and natural."

Man and Moon runs October 19-November 13, 2022, at Oak Park's Madison Street Theater (run time is 90 minutes without intermission). Previews are Wednesday, October 19, and Thursday, October 20 at 8 p.m. Opening night is Friday, October 21 at 8 p.m., and the production runs Thursdays at 8 p.m. (first Thursday is October 27, no Thursday show on November 3), Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. The Saturday, October 29, 4 p.m. show is a free teen matinee. Talkbacks will be held on Sundays, October 23 and November 6 at 2 pm., and Saturdays, October 29 and November 12 at 8 p.m. At 1010 Madison Street, the theater is located near the Forest Park Blue Line stop, and the Harlem/Lake Green Line stop.

The production's artistic team includes Angelina Davila (production manager), Omar Fernandez (assistant director), Vibyana Sacluti (stage manager), Stefan Brun (technical director), Adrian Luca Oxoa (set design), Lauren Alyssa Skulley, IV (light design), Payton Kaye (sound design), Scout Gregory (costume design), and Michele DiMaso (intimacy coach).

Hayley Procacci (they/she) is director, producer, playwright, and theatre educator. Originally from Orlando, Hayley has worked professionally in New York and Chicago, directed national and international tours with Missoula Children's Theatre, and is a full time staff member at Lookingglass Theatre Company. Recent credits include A Sign of The Times (NYC, LDK Productions), Games (NYC, SoHo Playhouse), Better Angels (NYC, SoHo Playhouse), My Uncle Sam (CHICAGO, Theater Unspeakable), Angels In America: Millennium Approaches, Silent Sky, Gruesome Playground Injuries, and Fool For Love (University of Alabama at Birmingham).

Siena Marilyn Ledger (they/them) tells stories with poems, personal video documentaries, and plays including The Empty Space, Inosculation, and Say NO to One Paseo. They graduated cum laude from California State University Fullerton's BFA acting program. Ledger is a member of the Chicago Dramatist's second class of Tutterow Fellows.

Peter Danger Wilde (he/they) is a Chicago-based trans/queer artist who has worked on- and off-stage with Odradek, Redmoon Spectacle Theater, and The Fly Honey Show. Wilde is pursuing a degree in psychology to serve LGBTQ youth through social work, harm reduction and counseling.

Clare Wols (she/her) was most recently seen as Brigitta in alternate performances in The Sound of Music at Marriott Theatre. When she's not studying musical theater at Ovation Academy in Oak Park, this 12-year-old enjoys reading, writing, and hanging with her dog Buddy.

Man And Moon is produced by The 16th Street Theater NFP as a National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere, which lets three or more theaters mount the same play within 12 months to allow playwrights to develop work with multiple creative teams across different communities. Other partner theaters are Good Company Theatre (Ogden, UT) and Oregon Contemporary Theatre (Eugene, OR).

The 16th Street Theater NFP is partially funded by the Oak Park Area Arts Council, in partnership with the Village of Oak Park, the American Rescue Plan Act, the Illinois Arts Council Agency and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funds are provided by The Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelly Foundation, The Driehaus Foundation, The Oak Park River Forest Future Philanthropists Program and The Arts Midwest GIG Fund.