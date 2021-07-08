MAMMA MIA! Will Be Performed by Illinois' Music Theater Works Next Month

Music Theater Works will present "Mamma Mia!" at the North Shore Center For The Performing Arts In Skokie (9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, IL 60076) from August 19, 2021 through August 29, 2021 being the second production of the 2021 Season.

ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A large cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make "Mamma Mia!" a guaranteed smash hit. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. A trip down the aisle you'll never forget with MUSIC THEATER WORKS!

Cast:

Creative Team:

Sound Designer (Aaron Quick)

Set Designer (Kristen Martino)

Production Manager (Bob Silton)

Hair and Make-Up (Alice Salazar)

Lighting Designer (Andrew Myers)

Costume Designer (Rueben Echoles)

Props Designer (Hayley E. Wallenfeldt)

Producing Artistic Director (Kyle A. Dougan)

Assistant Director and Choreographer (Emma Parssi)

Tickets start at $39 for Standard Seating and tickets start at $48 for Preferred Seating. Tickets for those ages 25 and under are half-price.

Box Office: (847) 673-6300

Website: https://www.musictheaterworks.com/Mamma-Mia/