MAC Welcomes Back Live Audiences For 2021-2022 35th Anniversary Season

McAninch Arts Center (MAC), located at 425 Fawell Blvd. on the campus of College of DuPage, will return to live in-person performances for its 35th Anniversary Season.The Oak Ridge Boys, BoDeans and Heather Headley are among the season headliners. The season also marks the return of Buffalo Theater Ensemble and the 45th anniversary of New Philharmonic. Subscriptions are on sale now. Single tickets go on sale Sept. 24.



"We're so thrilled to return to in-person performances in time for our 35th Anniversary," says MAC Director Diana Martinez. "MAC audiences will have the opportunity to now see some of the fabulous acts they enjoyed virtually last year live such as Drum Tao and the incomparable Anne Careere in 'Piaf! The Musical' plus encore engagements of some of our most popular acts that have been featured throughout the MAC's history including electrifying illusionist Mike Super, the BoDeans, the legendary Oak Ridge Boys, The Second City, The Texas Tenors and everyone's holiday favorite, 'The Nutcracker.' We are also happy to welcome some exciting new names coming to MAC stage for the first time including Tony Award-winning Broadway star Heather Headley, the extraordinary Ten Tenors and Belinda Davids in her acclaimed tribute to Whitney Houston, 'The Greatest Love of All'."



The MAC's full 2021-2022 season line-up, including New Philharmonic and Buffalo Theatre Ensemble's previously announced seasons, is attached to this release. Select events will be accompanied by a free MAC Chat, providing the opportunity to engage with artists and learn more about their work.



Masks are required for all audience members for the MAC's 2021-2022 Season. Based on new CDC guidance it is anticipated proof of vaccination will also be required for entry. For updated information visit AtTheMAC.org.



The MAC is also the host to more than 60 College of DuPage College Theatre, Music and Dance performances and recitals which are affordable and exceptional entertainment experiences. In addition, the MAC offers free programming for the community throughout the year, including the "Free Global Flicks" series and free summer Lakeside Pavilion outdoor concert series. The MAC is also home to the Cleve Carney Museum of Art which opens its 2021-2022 season with Tony Fitzpatrick: "Jesus of Western Avenue" (Oct. 16-Jan. 31). Visit AtTheMAC.org for more information about these and other events.

Subscriptions (purchases of three or more shows) are on sale now. Subscribers receive a discount of up to 20% and access to the best seats.Subscriptions may be ordered online at AtTheMAC.org or by the MAC Box Office at 630.942.4000.



All tickets for individual shows* go on sale Sept. 24 at noon online at AtTheMAC.org, by phone (630.942.4000) and in person at the MAC box office located at 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn, Ill.



The MAC Box Office is open Tuesday - Sunday: 12 noon - 6 p.m.