Lyric Opera's RING Cycle to Come Full Circle With GOTTERDAMMERUNG

The tragedy of warrior-maiden Brünnhilde and her beloved hero Siegfried unfolds amidst the utter greed and evil machinations of revenge-driven Alberich and his malevolent son Hagen. Love triumphs as one world ends and a new one begins bringing Wagner's magnificent Ring cycle full circle.

Ring cycle endgame: The final installment of Richard Wagner's epic four-opera saga, Der Ring des Nibelungen, in a brand-new Lyric production.

Rare opportunity: This is only the fourth time Lyric has presented this thrilling opera. What's more...there are only two stand-alone performances of this title, April 4 at 5:30pm and April 11 at 2pm.

Fiery finale: Brünnhilde ignites the stage in the most colossally destructive climax in all of Western opera.

Monumental score: Written late in Wagner's career, this opera doesn't have a dull (or quiet) moment.

Holds its own: Wagner originally wrote the Götterdämmerung libretto as a stand-alone opera, complete with a synopsis of the rest of the Ring cycle.

Want more? Lyric's full new Ring cycle takes the stage April 13 - 18, April 20-25, and April 27-May 3.

Formidable conducting: Lyric's own music director and principal conductor Sir Andrew Davis leads the expanded Lyric Opera Orchestra, with 94 musicians including four harpists and expanded low-brass section - bass trombone, Wagner tuba, and more.

The only Ring opera with chorus: And what a chorus! 68 men and 24 women, prepared by chorus master Michael Black, variously whisper and roar thrillingly over the course of Götterdämmerung.

All-star cast: Lyric welcomes back soprano Christine Goerke and tenor Burkhard Fritz to reprise their roles as Brünnhilde and Siegfried. Bass Stephen Milling portrays Hagen, who conspires with siblings Gunther (baritone Brian Mulligan) and Gutrune (soprano Mary Elizabeth Williams, Lyric debut). Bass-baritone Samuel Youn returns as Alberich, and mezzo-soprano Tanja Ariane Baumgartner makes her role debut as Waltraute.

Back to the future: This production is set in a darkly imaginative future by visionary director Sir David Pountney and his creative team: set designer Robert Innes Hopkins (expanding original designs by the late Johan Engels), costume designer Marie-Jeanne Lecca, lighting designer Fabrice Kebour, and choreographer Denni Sayers.

Just two performances: April 4 at 5:30pm and April 11 at 2pm.

5 hours and 15 minutes, including 2 intermissions.

Sung in German with English translations projected above the stage.

For more information and to order tickets, visit lyricopera.org/gotterdammerung or call 312.827.5600.

For information about pre-performance dining options at Lyric, visit lyricopera.org/dining to learn about on-site restaurants, beverage service, and more.





