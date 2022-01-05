Lyric Opera of Chicago Postpones PROVING UP

Anthony Freud, Lyric Opera of Chicago's general director, president & CEO, announced today that the company's production of Missy Mazzoli and Royce Vavrek's chamber opera Proving Up, planned for January 22-30, 2022 at the Goodman's Owen Theatre, has been postponed.



"This difficult decision is based on our current understanding of the ever-changing public health situation, with the goal of keeping the safety of our company, our audiences, and our artists as our overriding priority,'' said Freud. "As always, we have benefited enormously from the advice of Dr. Emily Landon, the epidemiologist providing ongoing consultation to Lyric throughout this pandemic period." Rehearsals for Proving Up were set to begin this week.



Lyric plans to reschedule Proving Up in a future season. Ticket holders are being contacted directly and may keep the value of their tickets on account, donate the value, or request a full refund.



Lyric's 2021/22 season is set to continue at the Lyric Opera House in early February. At that time, the company will require that all audience members be both fully vaccinated, and when eligible, to have received their vaccine booster shot, in order to attend any performance. Vaccinated children, ages five and up, are also now welcome to join their adults for performances at Lyric.



More information about Lyric's 2021/22 season is available here.