Lookingglass to Reveal Custom Wine at Benefit

Lookingglass Theatre Company announces the release of an exclusive, custom wine created in partnership with City Winery, Phantasmagoria. Phantasmagoria, a premium Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon from the famed Georges III vineyard was blended at City Winery Chicago and crafted by Lookingglass Ensemble Member Phil Smith and City Winery's Caroline Schrader. Lookingglass will unveil Phantasmagoria at Summergglass Uncorked, a festive celebration which will include live music from Lookingglass Artistic Associate Kasey Foster's band, Old Timey, mingling with Ensemble Members, and sumptuous food and drink. Summergglass Uncorked will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 6pm-9pm at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph Ave in Chicago.

In true Lookingglass fashion, Phantasmagoria was inspired by Lewis Carroll's eponymous poem and carries notes of warm spices, vanilla, and oak that round out the profile for a perfect accompaniment to celebrating with friends. Phantasmagoria will only be available at Summergglass Uncorked alongside bespoke auction prizes such as 'How to Build the Perfect Cheese Plate' with, the 6th Foremost Cheesemonger in the World, Jordan Edwards and a behind the scenes tour of Uplands Cheese!

Tickets start at $175 and are available at lookingglasstheatre.org/event/summergglass-uncorked/lookingglasstheatre.org/event/summergglass-uncorked/. The event is open to theater lovers, wine enthusiasts, and anyone 21 and older.

Raffle tickets are $25 each or 5 for $100. One winner will get to bring a group of 10 to Lookingglass Theatre for a production during the 2019-20 Season PLUS mingle with Lookingglass artists while enjoying your own case of Phantasmagoria wine in a private event at the theatre before or after the show.

Supporters of $100 or more who are unable to make it to the event can receive a bottle of Phantasmagoria as a benefit.

Lookingglass Ensemble Members are Kareem Bandealy, Mara Blumenfeld, J. Nicole Brooks, David Catlin, Thomas J. Cox, Lawrence E. DiStasi, Kevin Douglas, Christine Mary Dunford, Laura Eason, Anthony Fleming III, Raymond Fox, Joy Gregory, Doug Hara, David Kersnar, Louise Lamson, Daniel Ostling, David Schwimmer, Joey Slotnick, Philip R. Smith, Heidi Stillman, Tracy Walsh, Andrew White, Temple Williams III, Mary Zimmerman.

The Lookingglass Board of Directors are Nancy Timmers, Chair, Richard Chapman, President, Jon Harris, Vice President, Jill Reznick Meier, Vice President, Brenda Robinson, Vice President, Diane Whatton, Vice President, Steven Weiss, Treasurer, Charlotte B. Whitaker, Secretary, Heidi Stillman, Artistic Director, Rachel L. Fink, Executive Director, Ernie Arias, Allegra E. Biery, David Catlin, Lester N. Coney, Al DeVaney, Richard A. Ditton, Executive Committee Member at Large, Courtney Eber, Kathleen B. Fanning, Charles Frankel, Lee Golub, Executive Committee Member at Large, Paul Gray, Lisa Naparstek Green, Michael E. Harrington, Michelle Hayward, Lindsay D. Hearn, Elena Kamel, M.D., Lindsay Knight, Associates Board President, Peter Marino, John McGowan, Christian McGrath, Marla Mendelson, M.D., Tom O'Neill, Bob Palffy, Abbie Roth, M.D., Peter Roth, Patrick Rule, Philip R. Smith, Darren Snyder, Thomas Stat, Catie Walsh, and Andrew White.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You