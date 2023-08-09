Léo Lins, International Magician, Comedian Comes To The Den, November 25

The Den Theatre has announced that international magician and comedian Léo Lins will be performing on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($26 - $42) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830. This show will be entirely in Portuguese.



Léo Lins began his artistic journey as a magician, however, his knack for writing jokes couldn't be contained. During his college years, Léo started penning humorous material, eventually becoming the master of ceremonies at the esteemed Brazilian Congress of Magicians in 2004.

Since then, Léo has taken the stage in over a thousand shows, leaving his mark on the comedy scene as one of the most important comedians in Brazil, and the king of dark humor. Notably, he astounded a crowd of 30,000 people during the 2012 Virada Cultural in São Paulo, showcasing his unparalleled ability to entertain and engage with his audience.

With his first solo show, "Piadas Secretas," Léo embarked on a tour that spanned Brazilian states and reached international audiences in Germany, England, Ireland, Japan, and Portugal. His captivating performances solidified his position as a trailblazer in stand-up comedy in Brazil.﻿As a member of the renowned comedy group "Comédia em Pé," Léo has made significant contributions to the comedic landscape of the country, pushing boundaries and setting new standards for excellence. Léo's television career has been equally impressive. From captivating appearances on shows like "Quem Chega Lá" to becoming a part of "Agora é Tarde/The Noite," he has not only showcased his comedic prowess but also served as a talented interviewer, engaging with illustrious personalities such as Tom Cruise, Sylvester Stallone, Denzel Washington, Gal Gadot, and many more.

Beyond the stage and screen, Léo Lins has also established himself as an accomplished author. His books, including "Notas de um Comediante Stand-up" and "Segredos da Comédia Stand-up," offer valuable insights into the inner workings of the comedy industry, solidifying his role as an authoritative figure for aspiring comedians.

With a social media following exceeding 4.8 million fans, Léo Lins continues to enchant audiences worldwide with his unique blend of humor, wit, and unparalleled stage presence.

Performance schedule:Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. Tickets: $30 regular seating ($26 obstructed view); $42 front row VIP table seating; $37 VIP table seating; $33 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 – 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge – a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love – the theatre. The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, First Floor Theater and Haven. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home – from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.