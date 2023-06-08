Lifeline Theatre Welcomes New Production and Operations Managers to Staff

Lifeline Theatre will welcome Addoris Davis as Production Manager and John Craig as Operations Manager, beginning in May 2023. Reporting to Artistic Director Ilesa Duncan and working in partnership with the Operations Manager, Davis will be responsible for managing the overall production of all of Lifeline’s programming.

After graduating from the University of Alaska with a B.A. in Theatre in 2018, Davis stage managed multiple productions in The Last Frontier before moving to Chicago and becoming the General Manager and Production Manager at First Folio theatre in 2021, and then joining Remy Bumppo in 2023 as their Production Manager.

As Operations Manager, Craig will report directly to Managing Director, Vashti Emigh, and be responsible for the overall day to day operations of accessibility, facilities, and patron services, and general finance/administration.

With their Associates Degree in Business and Administration from William Rainey Harper College (1999,) Craig stage managed for Cupid Players in Chicago from 2009 to 2018 shortly before joining the team at Stage 773 as their Production and Facilities Manager for 10 years until 2020. Craig has also stage managed for Riff Improv at iO, as well as serving as Technician at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts.

“We are excited to bring on these new members to the Lifeline staff.” said Managing Director Vashti Emigh. Artistic Director Ilesa Duncan agreed, “We so look forward to their talent and contributions to our mission, vision and goals in our upcoming seasons.”

In addition to Artistic Director ILesa Duncan and Managing Director Vashti Emigh, Lifeline Theatre is led by an active artistic ensemble which includes Aly Renee Amidei, Shelby Lynn Bias, Patrick Blashill, Jessica Wright Buha, Christina Calvit, Heather Currie, Bilal Dardai, Victoria Deiorio, Amanda Delheimer, Alan Donahue, Ilesa Duncan, Andrés Enriquez, Diane D. Fairchild, Kevin D. Gawley, Peter Greenberg, James E. Grote, Chris Hainsworth, John Hildreth, Paul S. Holmquist, Elise Kauzlaric, Robert Kauzlaric, Anthony Kayer, Frances Limoncelli, Amanda Link, Martel Manning, Katie McLean Hainsworth, Dorothy Milne, Shole Milos, Sandy Snyder Pietz, Suzanne Plunkett, Maren Robinson, Phil Timberlake, Jenifer Tyler, Christopher M. Walsh, and Christopher Vizurraga.

Now in its 40th season, Lifeline Theatre continues to explore, interpret, and reimagine books and other literary works to create stories that move us beyond the margins of our own lives. Lifeline Theatre – Big Stories, Up Close.