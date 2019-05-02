Lifeline Theatre Presents EMMA In June

Lifeline Theatre presents Emma, adapted by Lifeline Theatre ensemble member Phil Timberlake and directed by Lifeline Theatre ensemble member Elise Kauzlaric. Making his Lifeline playwriting debut, Timberlake joins Kauzlaric, director of 2012's Pride and Prejudice and 2016's Northanger Abbey (Non-Equity Jeff nomination: Best Production-Musical), for a fresh, intimate look at this beloved Austen romp. After a successful experiment in matchmaking, Emma Woodhouse is convinced she can do no wrong. So the high-spirited socialite inserts herself in the love lives of everyone around her, meddling despite their wishes, and leaves a tangle of heartbreak in her wake. To restore happiness to her fractured world, Emma must swallow her pride and learn to value the needs of others over her own desires. Navigate the blunders of the heart in this world premiere adaptation of the 1815 romantic comedy by Jane Austen. The production runs approximately 2 hours with an intermission. The novel will be on sale in the lobby.

Emma runs May 24 - July 14 at Lifeline Theatre, 6912 N. Glenwood Ave. (free parking and shuttle; see below). Press opening is Sunday, June 2 at 4 p.m. Opening night is Tuesday, June 4 at 7:30 p.m. (Previews are Fridays, May 24 and 31 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, May 25 and June 1 at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, May 26 at 4 p.m.)

Regular performance times (June 6 - July 14) are Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 4 and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 4 p.m. Ticket prices are $40 for regular single tickets, $30 for active and retired military personnel (with ID), $30 for seniors, $20 for students (with ID), $20 for rush tickets (available half hour before show time, subject to availability), and $20 for previews. Group rate for 12 or more is available upon request. Tickets may be purchased at the Lifeline Theatre Box Office, 773.761.4477, or by visiting www.lifelinetheatre.com.

Accessible Performances: The Saturday, June 15, 4 p.m. performance and the Friday, July 12, 7:30 p.m. performances will feature open captioning for patrons who are deaf or hard-of-hearing. The Sunday, June 16, 4 p.m. performance will feature a pre-show touch tour of the set at 2:30 p.m. and live audio description for patrons who are blind or have low vision. For more information about Lifeline's accessibility services, please contact our Accessibility Coordinator Erica Foster at 773.761.4477 x703 or at access@lifelinetheatre.com.





