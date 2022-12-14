Letters to Santa to Celebrate 20 Years With Annual 24 Hour Comedy & Music Marathon This Month

Letters to Santa: The 24 Hour Comedy and Music Marathon is bringing holiday cheer to Chicago locals sooner than expected with the help of comedians, musicians and some of the windy city's finest improvisors. Since its 2002 inception, Letters to Santa has raised over 2.5 million dollars and has delivered 100% of those funds on Christmas Day directly to families experiencing poverty.

This 24 long marathon is a must-see, once-in-a-lifetime event, happening every year, that you will not want to miss. The event features 24 hours of comedic improv in addition to live performances from Wilco's own Jeff Tweedy and comedy legend Fred Armisen, as the pair, alongside many others, raise funds that will help grant countless wishes on Christmas Day.

"I believe that the greatest conduit for humanitarianism is art. The relationship between the 24 hour marathon and this Christmas Day tradition which started in 1995, stands as an example of this. Throughout the event, you are able to see, in real-time, how art can transform passive compassion into immediate assistance via the work alone" said Heather Whinna, Founder and Executive Director of Letters to Santa.

Letters to Santa is proud to partner with local Chicago greats, like musician, producer, journalist and philanthropist Steve Albini, to grant families the support they deserve with no strings attached cash relief. "When people lack the money to live with stability and dignity, then money is what they need. There's really nothing else that can help them, and Letters to Santa solves their immediate problems immediately. It's not the promise of help, it's help." said Steve Albini.

Letters To Santa: The 24 Hour Comedy and Music Marathon will take place Monday, December 19th through Tuesday, December 20th from 6PM to 6PM at Constellation Chicago. The entire marathon will be live streamed on the event website. Extraordinary experiences, like a private concert in your living room by Jeff Tweedy, will be auctioned off live throughout the event. Visit the link below to catch all the action, including live virtual performances by Dave Grohl and Jack McBrayer, all from the comfort of your couch.

For tickets, live stream registration, auction items or to make a donation, visit 24hourmarathon.org.

About Letters to Santa

Every year, Letters To Santa volunteers hand deliver armloads of gifts to families experiencing poverty, including food, clothing, toys, household necessities, and the gift needed most: money. No strings attached. Letters To Santa is the primary program of Poverty Alleviation Charities, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that was founded to give direct assistance to economically disadvantaged families. We fundraise separately for our annual operating costs so that 100% of public donations can be hand delivered to families who need it.

