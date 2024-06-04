Lena Prima And Her New Orleans All-Star Band Take the Stage at Club Arcada This Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Club Arcada will present the Legends & Legacies Series with Lena Prima and her New Orleans All-Star Band.

Lena is the youngest daughter of the legendary Louis Prima, a native of Las Vegas and raised in New Orleans, where she found her calling in the vibrant tunes of her father's legacy. Expect a captivating blend of swing, funk, rock and jazz, all infused with Lena's unique style. Lena Prima and her New Orleans All Star Band will appear live at Club Arcada Speakeasy & Restaurant, 105 E Main Street, St Charles, IL, Thursday June 6, Friday June 7 and Saturday June 8. Showtime is 7;30pm. Tickets for the show are $15 and two-drink minimum or equivalent and are available online at ClubArcada.com. Get ready to party like it's Mardi Gras.

Club Arcada will open for dinner and drinks at 5PM. An intimate Speakeasy, they feature mouth-watering appetizers, entrees, sweet treats, and hand-crafted cocktails. Enjoy dinner and the show amongst 400 antiques, 1920s decor, flapper girls, page boys, and more! If you are coming for the Lena Prima show, and not for dinner, there will be a two-drink or equivalent minimum.

The youngest daughter of legendary trumpeter and bandleader Louis Prima, Lena Prima is a shining star in her own right. She continues the trajectory of her father's legacy, while also bringing the classic rock of her formative years and her own original material to the stage.

Lena got her start in show business singing and dancing onstage with her father when she was still a child. After Louis Prima's passing, she continued to show talent as an artist and a dancer. By the ripe old age of nineteen, Lena was performing professionally, first as a singer with original heavy metal bands, then later with heavily touring cover bands. Finally in 2000, she reinvented herself with her own act, blending her familial roots with her fiery contemporary influences.

As a recording artist she has eight solo albums, and in 2022 achieved a number one iTunes single with Frankie Moreno, "5 Months Two Weeks Two Days." Lena's 2020 Big Band Live in Concert is on Offbeat Magazine's list of the top fifty albums in Louisiana, and her 2019 release Prima La Famiglia (Basin Street Records), hit the Billboard Jazz Album charts at #10.

A native of Las Vegas, where her father held court as the King of Swing, she now calls his native turf New Orleans her home. She performs her high-energy shows there regularly. A paragon of her catchphrase "Big Fun," she frequently takes this show the road to share the hereditary tradition of joy.

Comments