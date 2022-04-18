Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Obituaries

Legendary Chicago Actress Hollis Resnik Has Passed Away

Her Chicago stage appearances included Northlight Theatre's “Into the Breeches,” Chicago Shakespeare Theater's  “Nell Gwynn,” and more.

Apr. 18, 2022  
Chris Jones of The Chicago Tribune has reported that the great Chicago actress Hollis Resnik passed away this past Sunday at the age of 67.

Her Chicago stage appearances included Northlight Theatre's "Into the Breeches," Chicago Shakespeare Theater's "Nell Gwynn," Porchlight Music Theatre's "Sunset Boulevard", Candlelight Theatre's "Evita", Candlelight's "Little Shop of Horrors", Interplay's "Piaf", Ravinia Festival's "A Little Night Music", Northlight's "Grey Gardens" and much more.

She also starred as Muriel in the 2006 National Tour of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Mrs. Meers in the 2003 National Tour of Thoroughly Modern Millie, and in the 2000 Off-Broadway concert production of Sweeney Todd.



