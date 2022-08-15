League of Chicago Theatres announces the return of Tickets for a 20

Hot Tix is bringing back its special, limited-time only promotion offering $20 tickets to fall productions in advance. These special, limited-time $20 prices will only be available Monday, August 15 - Sunday, September 4, or while supplies last. In addition to the $20 ticket offers, Hot Tix has many half-price shows that are less than $20. Additional information is available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2191330Â®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fhottix.org%2Fspecial-offer-tickets-for-a-20%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

The performance dates are for anytime this fall and the tickets are half-price or at a greater discount than half-price. Please note that a service charge will be added.

Participating productions include: Arsenic and Old Lace (Court Theatre), Cabaret ZaZou presents: Luminaire (Cabaret ZaZou at Cambria Hotel), Chagall in School (Grippo Stage Company), Cloud Gate Dance Theatre (Auditorium Theatre), Clue (Mercury Theater Chicago), Clyde's (Goodman Theatre), Deeply Rooted Dance Theater (Auditorium Theatre), Drunk Shakespeare (Brass Jar Productions at the Lion Theatre), Ensemble EspaÃ±ol Spanish Dance Theater (Auditorium Theatre), Ghostbusters in Concert (Auditorium Theatre), Hello, Dolly! (Marriott Theatre), Kyiv City Ballet (Auditorium Theatre), Priscilla Queen of the Desert (Mercury Theater Chicago), Private Lives (Raven Theatre), RENT (Porchlight Music Theatre), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (Kokandy Productions at the Chopin Theatre), The Garbologists (Northlight Theatre), The Island (Court Theatre), The Locusts (The Gift Theatre), and Zorro: The Musical (Music Theater Works at North Shore Center for Performing Arts in Skokie)

More productions and tickets may be added. Please note that the ticket inventory is limited and subject to availability. Tickets may sell out quickly. This offer is not valid on previously purchased tickets. Other restrictions may apply.

Hot Tix, a service of the non-profit League of Chicago Theatres, exists to further promote and support Chicago area theatres. In addition to selling half-price theatre tickets online, the League of Chicago Theatres operates two walk-up Hot Tix locations in downtown Chicago: across from the Chicago Cultural Center at Expo 72 (72 E. Randolph) and inside Block Thirty Seven (108 N. State)-offering in-person customer service by knowledgeable theatre professionals.