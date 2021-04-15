Las Locas Comedy Goes Live And Online With Hybrid Event

Las Locas Comedy goes back to in person comedy with a special hybrid event called Las Locas Comedy Presents: ¡The Are We There Yet Show! on Saturday, April 24th, 2021 at 8 pm CDT live at DSTRKT Bar & Grill at 1540 N Milwaukee Ave in the Wicker Park neighborhood of Chicago and online on YouTube Live. Las Locas Comedy is going live and in-person again to celebrate seeing a bit of light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel.

In addition to providing a VIP-style limited-attendance live event, the comedy show will also be livestreamed so their fans who prefer to stay home can still enjoy the show. Attendees of the live show will have to adhere to mask requirements and tickets will be sold in tables of two or four with required social distancing. Chicago natives Jesnaira Baez and Soli Santos round out the lineup of this special night of comedy.

Founder and producer, comedian Janice V. Rodriguez, believes it is imperative to keep moving forward despite the limitations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. "I think it is more important than ever that we're out here making people laugh while continuing to talk about important issues. Embracing the online format has allowed us to reach more people in different areas across the U.S. and stay active in the community. As venues are starting to open up, we want to make sure we can connect with our local audience again in a safe manner. It's important that we're still talking to our community through comedy," said Rodriguez. "In this political climate and with the specific issues facing the Latinx community today, we think it is important to give a voice to Latina talent as well as have a platform where we can discuss important current events and cultural issues through comedy," Rodriguez added.

Their loyal following of "#Locas4Life" has not gone dark either so their efforts to adapt to the new normal have paid off. Their first virtual show in September drew an audience of over 60 people, comparable to sold-out, in-person performances.

Their ticket sales have proven time and again that there is a market for comedy written by and performed by Latinas. "It was so refreshing to see women of color on stage putting on a hilarious set and filling the room with such positive energy," says one fan in a review on the group's Facebook page. "It's a must see show and I plan to spread the word and keep going to shows to give my support."

Tickets to Las Locas Comedy Presents: ¡The Are We There Yet Show! and booking information are available at www.LasLocasComedy.com. Follow Las Locas Comedy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube at @laslocascomedy for more "Loca" content.