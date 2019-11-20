Larry Todd Cousineau to Perform SONGS FROM MY HOLIDAY CLOSET at Pride Arts Center

Cousineau and guests will sing songs written by Cousineau in collaboration with various composers.

Bookwriter/lyricist Larry Todd Cousineau, whose musicals written with composer Cindy O'Connor include the upcoming AMERICA'S BEST OUTCAST TOY, this past summer's ALL THAT HE WAS, and 2018's FLIES! THE MUSICAL, will perform SONGS FROM MY HOLIDAY CLOSET - a night of heartwarming and hilarious "HoliGay" music featuring Cousineau's original songs - on Monday, December 9 in The Broadway, Pride Arts Center, 4139 N. Broadway. This festive revue, created by the award-winning lyricist, stars Cousineau, Ashlee Hardgrave, and Musical Director (and Chicago Gay Men's Chorus Artistic Director) Jimmy Morehead.



Rounding out the cast are members from the Chicago Gay Men's Chorus: Rick Aiello, Joey Fontanetta, Nico Nepomuceno and Michael Kirby. The clever tunes feature the music of composers Jake Anthony, Russ Coutinho, Bill Johnson, James Morehead, Cindy O'Connor, Mike O'Mara and Patrick Sinozich. Also making a special appearance will be Patrick Regner performing a number from AMERICA'S BEST OUTCAST TOY.

Click here for full album of images.



LISTING INFORMATION



SONGS FROM MY HOLIDAY CLOSET

Written and performed by Larry Todd Cousineau

Featuring the music of Jake Anthony, Russ Coutinho, Bill Johnson, James Morehead, Cindy O'Connor, Mike O'Mara and Patrick Sinozich

Musical Direction by Jimmy Morehead

Monday, December 9 at 8:30 PM

The Broadway, Pride Arts Center

4139 N. Broadway, Chicago

All seats $25.00

Tickets available at or by phone at 866-811-4111 or 773-857-0222.





Larry Todd (Johnson) Cousineau is the bookwriter and lyricist of AMERICA'S BEST OUTCAST TOY (written with composer Cindy O'Connor), which will enjoy its world premiere production at Pride Arts Center from November 29, 2019 - January 12, 2020.This past summer, the revised version of O'Connor and Cousineau's 1993 musical ALL THAT HE WAS was produced to critical acclaim and a Jeff Recommendation at Pride Films and Plays, where their musical comedy FLIES! THE MUSICAL!, was a hit and was nominated for a Jeff Award for Best New Musical. Their other works include 40 IS THE NEW 15, which had a critically acclaimed run at the NoHo Arts Center in Los Angeles, receiving Best New Musical award from Stagescene LA and a GLAAD Media Award Nomination for Outstanding Los Angeles Theatre. Several of their songs have been featured in concerts by the Gay Men's Choruses of Chicago, Atlanta, and Los Angeles. Cousineau's writing has been featured in animated series including YIN, YANG, YO! (Disney), THE NEW CARE BEARS, and ANGELA ANACONDA. His SONGS FROM MY CLOSET cabaret series is an annual hit. Larry was recently named an Artistic Associate of Pride Films and Plays.





Pride Films and Plays creates diverse new work (or work that is new to Chicago) with LGBTQ+ characters or themes that is essential viewing for all audiences. We accomplish this mission through fully-staged productions, writing contests and staged readings, and filming one short film each season.



PFP is the primary tenant in the Pride Arts Center (PAC), which connects and promotes other artists who share our values, creating a safe environment for all. PAC books one-night events or limited runs, cabaret, film, dance, comedy, and other events. PAC opened in 2016 and consists of two performance spaces: The Buena at 4147 N. Broadway which has 50 seats and The Broadway at 4139 N. Broadway which has 85 seats.



Pride Films and Plays is supported by The MacArthur Fund for Arts & Culture at The Richard Driehaus Foundation, The Illinois Arts Council, City of Chicago's City Arts Fund, the Elliott Fredland Charitable Trust, Proud to Run, the AmazonSmile Foundation, Arts and Business Foundation, Tap Root Foundation and Alphawood Foundation.



PFP is a member of the Smart Growth Program of the Chicago Community Trust. Pride Films and Plays is a member of the LGBT Chamber of Commerce of Illinois and The League of Chicago Theatres.



For more information, visit www.pridefilmsandplays.com or call 1.773.857-0222.







Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You