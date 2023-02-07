LOVE SONGS ARE WEIRD, AND OTHER REASONS I'M SINGLE to Return to Davenport's Valentines Day Weekend

Love Songs Are Weird, and other reasons I'm single returns to Davenport's for two nights this Valentine's Day weekend!

Join Rachel Silvert on a hilarious, and at times happily-ever-after bubble-bursting, adventure as she tramples through how even the most well-intentioned love song (and, honestly, the pursuit of love in general) is strange if you think about it just a moment too long.

Featuring new songs, new stories, and Danny Kapinos on piano, your Galentine's (or even Valentine's) Date plans are set!

Davenport's Piano Bar and Cabaret, 1383 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

Saturday, Feb 11 and Monday, Feb 13

8:00pm (doors open at 7p)

$20 + 2 drink minimum (21+ admittance)

Tickets are going quickly, so reserve yours today!