Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LOVE SONGS ARE WEIRD, AND OTHER REASONS I'M SINGLE to Return to Davenport's Valentines Day Weekend

Featuring new songs, new stories, and Danny Kapinos on piano, your Galentine's (or even Valentine's) Date plans are set!

Feb. 07, 2023  

LOVE SONGS ARE WEIRD, AND OTHER REASONS I'M SINGLE to Return to Davenport's Valentines Day Weekend

Love Songs Are Weird, and other reasons I'm single returns to Davenport's for two nights this Valentine's Day weekend!

Join Rachel Silvert on a hilarious, and at times happily-ever-after bubble-bursting, adventure as she tramples through how even the most well-intentioned love song (and, honestly, the pursuit of love in general) is strange if you think about it just a moment too long.

Featuring new songs, new stories, and Danny Kapinos on piano, your Galentine's (or even Valentine's) Date plans are set!

Davenport's Piano Bar and Cabaret, 1383 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

Saturday, Feb 11 and Monday, Feb 13

8:00pm (doors open at 7p)

$20 + 2 drink minimum (21+ admittance)

Tickets are going quickly, so reserve yours today!




Roger Q. Masons LAVENDER MEN to Receive Reading With About Face Theater This Month Photo
Roger Q. Mason's LAVENDER MEN to Receive Reading With About Face Theater This Month
Kilroys List honoree Roger Q. Mason will bring their critically-acclaimed play Lavender Men to About Face Theater in Chicago, following its triumphant World Premiere in Los Angeles.
International Voices Project with Intercultural Music Production presents THE SHROUD MAKER Photo
International Voices Project with Intercultural Music Production presents THE SHROUD MAKER
International Voices Project (IVP), in collaboration with Intercultural Music Production, in is proud to announce that the company will present The Shroud Maker, at the Chicago Dramatists, 798 N Aberdeen St., March 16 - April 8, written by Ahmed Masoud, directed by Marina Johnson and starring Roxane Assaf-Lynn with set design by Jonathan Berg-Einhorn and sound design by Ronnie Malley and Eric Backus.
Highland Park Players Presents BE OUR GUEST! A CULINARY CABARET Photo
Highland Park Players Presents BE OUR GUEST! A CULINARY CABARET
Hungry for something different? Highland Park Players is continuing into its 35th illustrious season with something sweet to please your ears, eyes AND stomach! “Be Our Guest: A Culinary Cabaret!” will run Saturday March 4th at 7:00 pm and Sunday March 5th at 2:00 pm at the Highland Park Community House.
Music Theater Works Receives Bayless Family Foundation Signal Grant Photo
Music Theater Works Receives Bayless Family Foundation Signal Grant
Music Theater Works, (MTW) launching its 43rd season with the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Avenue Q, March 9 - April 2, has received a Signal Grant by the Bayless Family Foundation for MTW's efforts to update shows with outdated or actively offensive content.

More Hot Stories For You


International Voices Project with Intercultural Music Production presents THE SHROUD MAKERInternational Voices Project with Intercultural Music Production presents THE SHROUD MAKER
February 7, 2023

International Voices Project (IVP), in collaboration with Intercultural Music Production, in is proud to announce that the company will present The Shroud Maker, at the Chicago Dramatists, 798 N Aberdeen St., March 16 - April 8, written by Ahmed Masoud, directed by Marina Johnson and starring Roxane Assaf-Lynn with set design by Jonathan Berg-Einhorn and sound design by Ronnie Malley and Eric Backus.
Highland Park Players Presents BE OUR GUEST! A CULINARY CABARETHighland Park Players Presents BE OUR GUEST! A CULINARY CABARET
February 6, 2023

Hungry for something different? Highland Park Players is continuing into its 35th illustrious season with something sweet to please your ears, eyes AND stomach! “Be Our Guest: A Culinary Cabaret!” will run Saturday March 4th at 7:00 pm and Sunday March 5th at 2:00 pm at the Highland Park Community House.
Music Theater Works Receives Bayless Family Foundation Signal GrantMusic Theater Works Receives Bayless Family Foundation Signal Grant
February 6, 2023

Music Theater Works, (MTW) launching its 43rd season with the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Avenue Q, March 9 - April 2, has received a Signal Grant by the Bayless Family Foundation for MTW's efforts to update shows with outdated or actively offensive content.
Cast Announced for LONDON ROAD US Premiere at Shattered Globe TheatreCast Announced for LONDON ROAD US Premiere at Shattered Globe Theatre
February 6, 2023

 Shattered Globe Theatre will conclude its 2022-23 season with the U.S. premiere of London Road, an experimental and innovative new musical featuring book and lyrics by Alecky Blythe, music and lyrics by Adam Cork, direction and choreography by Elizabeth Margolius and music direction by Andra Velis Simon.
Comedian Fahim Anwar to Perform at The Den Theatre in MayComedian Fahim Anwar to Perform at The Den Theatre in May
February 6, 2023

The Den Theatre will present comedian Fahim Anwar, playing two stand-up performances Friday, May 12 at 7:15 pm and 9:30 pm on The Heath Mainstage.
share